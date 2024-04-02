Marsdya Tonny asks for blessings after being appointed by Jokowi as KSAU





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed TNI Vice-Marshal (Marsdya) Mohamad Tony Harjono replacing the KSAU of Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, about to retire. Tony admitted he didn't know about the appointment but asked for prayers. It is known that Marshal Fadjar was born on April 9, 1966. This means that on April 9, 2024, he will be 58 years old and will reach retirement age. This is Article 53 of Law No. 34 of 2004 concerning the Indonesian National Army (UU TNI). Article 53 of the TNI Law stipulates that soldiers carry out their military service until the maximum age of 58 years for officers and 53 years for non-commissioned officers and enlisted men. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Marshal Fadjar was appointed KSAU on May 20, 2020. The inauguration is based on TNI Presidential Decree Numbers 32 and 33 of 2020 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the Chief of Naval Staff and the Chief of Air Force General Staff and TNI Presidential Decree Numbers 34 and 35 of 2020 regarding promotion to the ranks of the TNI. Marsdya Tony Please Pray Marsdia Tonny admitted that he was not aware of the Presidential Decree (Keppres) which contained his appointment to the post of KSAU. “Oh, thank God (if there is a presidential decree on the appointment), I don't even know yet,” said Marsdya Tonny when meeting at the TNI headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, Tuesday (04/02/ 2024). Tonny was reluctant to talk much about President Jokowi's decision to appoint him as the new KSAU replacing TNI Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo. Marshal Fadjar will retire on April 9. Jokowi signed a presidential decree appointing Marsdya Tonny as KSAU on March 25, 2024. Regarding this appointment, Tonny said he was still waiting for a direct decision from the president. “Amen. Yes, we are still candidates, we are still waiting for the president's decision, please pray for his blessing,” Tonny said. “Later, when there is certainty about the inauguration, then I will be courageous,” he added. Tony also admitted that he did not receive an invitation to the inauguration. “No, not yet. Please pray,” he concluded. Chairman of Commission I of the DPR called Tonny's career brilliant Deputy Chairman of Commission I of the DPR, Abdul Kharis Almasyhari, praised the figure of Marsdya Tonny. Kharis said Tony had a good career record in the Indonesian Air Force (AU). “Mr. Tonny is a good general, I think he also had a good career in the Air Force and the steps were good to take this position,” Kharis said at the MPR/DPR/DPD RI building , Senayan, Jakarta, Tuesday. (04/02/2024). Kharis felt that Marsdya Tonny was right to take up his new position. He hopes that Marsdya Tonny can work with Commission I of the DPR as the commission responsible for defense. “I think he is the right person. I hope that he will work professionally, that he will be a good partner of Commission I, for the KSAU of which I believe that the Indonesian airspace is in his hands “, did he declare. Discover Tonny Harjono’s profile on the next page

