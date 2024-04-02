PM Narendra Modis Tamil Nadu Connect is not new. Take a look at this photo from 1991

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a recent interview with Thanthi TV, mentioned his close ties with Tamil Nadu. A photo of a historic event that started in Tamil Nadus Kanyakumari, the Ekta Yatra in 1991, is proof of this.

An article on Rajinder Singh and Devakinandan, brothers of the legendary freedom fighters. Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Rajguru, respectively.

ALSO READ | No alliance is a loss for AIADMK: PM Modi on BJP-NDA wave in Tamil Nadu ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Jubaid Ahmad and Ali Hassan, sons of Paramvir Chakra awardee Constable Abdul Hamid, were also present, along with senior BJP leader LK Advani, he added.

On December 13, 1991, an article documented the event in which family members of India's most prominent freedom fighters presented the tricolor to be hoisted in Srinagar on January 26, 1992, in the part of the Ekta Yatras mission.

In his interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Tamil Nadu has decided to ally with the BJP-National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time, while regional leaders like the state BJP chief, K Annamalai, chose the saffron party for national reasons.

We worked for Tamil Nadu even though we did not have a single candidate in the municipal elections. Annamalai attracts young people. They see him and think that if money and corruption were the reasons for his behavior, then he could have joined the DMK. Annamalai did not choose the BJP for

On why Tamil Nadu should vote for the BJP-NDA, the Prime Minister said the people of the state have witnessed the work done by the central government in the last 10 years, which it acts of women, farmers or improving the poor through government programs. added.

Expressing anguish over the politicization of the Tamil language, which is the oldest in the world, Modi said injustice had been done to the great heritage of Tamil Nadu. Just as Tamil Nadu cuisine has become globalized, we should also promote the use of Tamil language. The politicization of the Tamil language has been detrimental not only to Tamil Nadu but also to Bharat. I am angry because we have done injustice to the great heritage of Tamil Nadu. Bharat has the oldest language in the world, but we show no pride in it. The praises of this rich heritage should be sung all over the world, he said.