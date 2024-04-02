Son of British man detained in India criticizes British government response

Text size





The son of a British man held in an Indian prison for more than five years while awaiting trial criticized the British government on Tuesday for its response to the case.

Arms dealer Christian Michel, 62, has been detained in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the United Arab Emirates in connection with a helicopter deal.

India's Supreme Court last month declined to intervene in the case, linked to a Dubai princess who claims she was kidnapped, and which has attracted international attention.

Human rights experts have called for Michel's release, with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD) arguing that his imprisonment lacked a legal basis.

He had also raised concerns that his extradition was “a de facto exchange” for India's capture and return of an unnamed high-profile detainee to Dubai in March 2018.

Reacting to the latest court ruling, one of Michel's sons, Alois, said the family had already written to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the country's current leader, Rishi Sunak, about this case.

But he indicated that they had received no response from them, which Alois Michel described as “an intolerable attitude towards one of their own nationals”.

The 26-year-old said they also tried to lobby the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, but again failed to make progress.

“My father is now an example of the risks of extradition to India, because his rights may not be respected,” said Alois Michel.

“He has neither been tried nor found guilty, even after 63 months of incarceration, which exceeds the duration provided for such a sentence, highlighting the ridiculousness of this case.”

Michel's detention raises suspicion of links with Sheikha Latifa, the daughter of Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

She was captured by Indian commandos at sea in 2018 after trying to flee the United Arab Emirates.

In videos secretly sent to friends, she said she was kidnapped by her family, which her relatives denied, insisting she was being cared for at home.

In 2022, she assured UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet during a meeting in Paris that she was fine and asked for “respect for her privacy”, according to the High Commissioner.

British television Sky News has already acquired a video of Michel – filmed while he was in detention in Dubai – in which he links his imminent extradition to Latifa's case.

He worked in the United Arab Emirates as an intermediary and consultant for a subsidiary of the Anglo-Italian company AgustaWestland, itself a subsidiary of the aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica.

He was accused of arranging bribes from Indian officials to secure a deal to supply 12 helicopters in 2010.

India canceled the deal in January 2014 due to corruption allegations.

dd/phz/rox