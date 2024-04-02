Joe Biden speaks on the phone with Xi Jinping, discusses global crises, AI and climate issues





US President Joe Biden spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday (April 2) amid simmering tensions in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, with Washington hoping to prevent the situation from escalating, particularly as the Taiwan's presidential inauguration in May. They discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, cyberattacks and election interference, artificial intelligence, climate issues and efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking, according to media reports. The White House said the discussions were “frank and constructive” and addressed a host of bilateral, regional and global issues. “Mr. Biden and Xi welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and manage relations responsibly through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the coming weeks and months “, the White House said. Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law. He discussed freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The two leaders have not spoken on the phone since July 2022 and this was their first direct conversation since meeting in November. Biden and Xi praised communication channels and manage relations responsibly through high-level diplomacy between the two countries. The two leaders met in Woodside, California, in November 2023. Biden's comments after the meeting became highly controversial when he told reporters that he had not changed his view that Xi was a dictator. These remarks angered China. The official White House statement said the two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues. they talked about areas of cooperation and areas of divergence. A senior administration official, who requested anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that Biden should reaffirm U.S. support for Beijing's “one China policy.” What to Watch: Biden Approval Ratings Drop, Two-Thirds of Citizens Dissatisfied with Handling of Border Crisis According to the statement, Biden raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security. He also emphasized the United States' commitment to “complete denuclearization” of the Korean Peninsula. Aside from global conflicts, Biden also expressed concerns about China's “unfair trade policies” and “non-market economic practices.” Washington has often said such policies harm American workers and families. Biden told Xi that the United States would continue to take “necessary steps” to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment. This call takes on importance as senior US officials are scheduled to visit China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is scheduled to leave on a six-day trip to China on Wednesday. (With contribution from agencies)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/joe-biden-speaks-to-xi-jinping-on-phone-talks-about-cooperative-issues-and-global-crises-706997 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos