Erdogan's dilemma, at a crossroads for Turkey

Turkey is entering a most interesting period. Both its president and Istanbul's re-elected mayor were right to describe Sunday's elections as a victory for democracy. This was the definition of democracy, since the side that did not hold all the levers of power won. And it is encouraging that Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has spent recent years establishing an autocracy blending nationalism and Islamism, is advocating democracy in this context. In our time, democracy is more often used as a smokescreen for those who would undermine it, rather than as a means of achieving the greatest happiness for the greatest number. In Turkey, we will see whether Ekrem Imamoglu's promise that his victory is a victory for all ethnic groups in the country will come true or whether the political earthquake will reinvigorate the forces of division in which Erdogan has invested so much in recent years.

The results of the local elections show that Erdogan is not all-powerful and that, despite his tight control over politics and society through state services, institutions and the media, he fails to control the economy, nor the popular discontent that results from it. This benefits the opposition. But that doesn't mean the CHP and Imamoglu will have an easy path to the 2028 national and presidential elections.

An important development is that a new Islamic party (led by the son of Erdogan's mentor, Necmettin Erbakan) wrested a significant number of votes from the ruling AKP, accusing Erdogan of being soft on Israel. Economic reasons prevent Erdogan from reducing his trade with Israel, despite his tough speech on Gaza. In other words, the Turkish president faces a multidimensional challenge: he is forced to follow a tough economic policy and cooperate with Western countries, even in foreign policy, which will cause him to lose votes on the left and right . Indeed, its economic tsar, Mehmet Simsek, assumed a decisive role in the country's diplomacy.

We will now see whether Erdogan sticks to his Western turn, as he faces a choice between a policy that strengthens both his secular and Islamic rivals (but is good for the country) and a policy of ever greater autocracy. Since he won't run for office for another four years, it's likely he'll follow the difficult path to economic recovery, hoping the worst will be over by the next election. If he chooses the democratic path, it will not mean that he will be an easier rival domestically, nor anywhere in foreign policy. On the contrary, being forced to act cautiously on certain fronts could lead to increasing tension on a patriotic level, in order to continue to appear tough and in control of the situation.