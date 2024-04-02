Trump Media shares collapse as new filing reveals heavy losses and 'greater risks' from Trump involvement





Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT), the parent company of Truth Social, Donald Trump's social media platform, sank more than 21% on Monday after its blockbuster debut last week.

As of Monday's closing price of $48.66, Trump Media had a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, giving the former president a stake worth $3.8 billion. After the company's public debut last week, Trump's stake was worth just over $4.5 billion.

The stock's drop follows an updated regulatory filing Monday morning that showed the company suffered heavy losses and faced “greater risks” associated with the former president's ties to the platform.

According to the filing, Trump Media reported sales of just over $4 million while net losses reached nearly $60 million for the full fiscal year ending Dec. 31. The company warned that it expects losses to continue amid wider profitability concerns.

“TMTG has historically incurred operating losses and negative cash flows related to its operating activities,” the filing said.

“TMTG expects to continue to experience operating losses and negative cash flows from operating activities for the foreseeable future as it strives to expand its user base, attracting more platform partners and advertisers.”

Truth Social has attracted around 9 million users since its inception. But its success depends largely on the “reputation and popularity” of former President Donald Trump.

“TMTG may be subject to greater risks than traditional social media platforms due to the focus of its offerings and the involvement of President Trump,” the company said, citing risks that include harassment of advertisers and critiques of Truth Social's moderation practices.

“TMTG's brand value could decline if President Trump's popularity suffers.”

Notably, Trump Media revealed that it relies heavily on advertising, with advertising sales contributing to “a substantial majority of our revenue.”

“If we see a decline in users or a decline in user engagement, including due to the loss of prominent individuals and entities that generate content on Truth Social, advertisers may not consider Truth Social attractive for their marketing expenses, and may reduce their spending with us, which would harm our business and results of operations,” the company warned.

The filing also reveals that stakeholders are still subject to a six-month lock-up period before selling or transferring shares.

The opportunity to cash in by selling part of his stake in the company could help the former president as he faces a $454 million fine for fraud and grapples with a fundraising shortfall for his campaign ahead of his 2024 election revenge against Biden.

The only exception to the lock-up period would be if the company's board of directors votes in favor of a special exemption. While possible, experts told Yahoo Finance last week that the attempt would likely result in multiple lawsuits from public shareholders.

Trump Media went public on Nasdaq after merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition Corp. under a deal approved by shareholders late last month.

The former president founded Truth Social after being kicked off major social media apps like Facebook and Twitter, the platform now known as X, following the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021. Trump has since been reinstated on these platforms.

In the filing, Truth Social maintains its goal of providing a “'home' for canceled content creators” and a space to hold “an honest global conversation without fear of being censored or canceled” due to political viewpoints.

