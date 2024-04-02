The many ways I know it's not true

Britain's Channel Four recently aired a three-part documentary featuring a lengthy interview with Charles Sobhraj in Paris with two former detectives and a psychoanalyst interviewing him. Late last year, Sobhraj was released from Kathmandu prison after serving 19 years for two murders he committed in Nepal about 25 years before his conviction. Throughout the three-hour documentary, Sobhraj repeatedly protested that he had never murdered a single person. Detectives weren't convinced.

I watched the series avidly when I first met Charles Sobhraj in 1997, when he was released from Tihar jail in Delhi, where he had served 20 years, and approached me in this even Channel Four, where I was working as editor at the time. He created an association with me and tried to involve me in all kinds of projects. My acquaintance with him led me to write two books, including a fictional novel. The Bikini Murders and recently a factual memoir of my interaction with

Sobhraj. This involved my backdoor introduction of him to the CIA, to (former British Prime Minister) Boris Johnson, to an Indian minister when Sobhraj called me to claim he could intervene in the Indian Airlines hostage saga in 1999. The memoir entitled Falcon and Hyena This includes incidents such as his attempt to implicate me in arms deals he was making with terrorist groups.

Sobhraj's claims of innocence are based on the fact that, although he was imprisoned awaiting trial for perhaps eleven of these murders in Thailand, he was never tried in court or convicted, because he bribed his way out of detention and escaped before the trials took place. would have inevitably resulted in his execution. Innocent until proven guilty? Or guilty, and therefore on the run?

And the life beliefs of Nepal? Why did he venture to Kathmandu when he knew he was wanted there for two murders? In Falcon and Hyena, I am sure I have explained his confident and yet guilty adventure. I even admit to being peripherally involved in his nonchalance. He felt he could go there with immunity, was betrayed and convicted of both murders on flimsy evidence — the memories of police officers 25 years earlier — which, in my humble opinion, was not legal, would not hold up, say, in a British court. .

So, no conviction in Thailand since he has already been tried and unconvincing convictions before the Nepalese courts.

Does Sobhraj have the right to claim that he never killed anyone? Innocent until proven guilty by a sufficiently reliable legal process?

No, he isn't. Let me count the paths?

From 1977, Sobhraj was incarcerated in Tihar jail for poisoning a group of French tourists in an attempt to rob them.

Journalists Richard Neville and Julie Clarke interviewed and recorded him in The Shadow of the Cobra his confessions to eleven murders in Thailand, which he recanted much later.

Escaping from a Thai prison using bribes, he arrived in India with his girlfriend and was later arrested for poisoning a group of French tourists. He discovered that if he spent 20 years in prison in India, the statute of limitations under Thai law would erase his murder conviction. He colluded to do just that.

In Delhi, he was to serve 12 years in prison for poisoning. He needed eight more. He managed to obtain them by staging an escape, arranging a recapture and being convicted of escape. At the time, the Indian press – and even a stupid Bollywood movie – believed his story that he drugged prison guards with sleeping pills hidden in Indian sweets and fled while they all dozed off. The story involved cattle excrement, as he admitted to me. The truth is that he heavily bribed the guards of Tihar, who used the sleeping pill to escape disciplinary sanctions for letting him out.

After two weeks of vacation in Goa, he summoned a police accomplice to Goa to recognize him and arrest him by chance. I remember his boasts that he had fooled the Indian media Falcon and Hyena.

Sobhraj never confessed to a single murder during our meeting. One day, when we were discussing a dead body found in a hotel room, he said, “That man deserved to die!” He was a drug addict.

I think I asked: so that authorized you to kill him by overdose?

The most telling slip of the tongue occurred when Sobhraj wanted a film to be written about his exploits. Faa-ook, I give you carte blanche, write whatever you want…

I asked my friend Shekhar Kapur if he was interested. It was. He asked if he could meet Sobhraj and offered to invite him to his home in London. I said it wasn't a good idea and we invited him to a summer picnic in Holland Park.

The synopsis of the film that I wrote, to attract financial sponsors, began with: There is a serial killer on the loose. Charles Sobhraj murdered perhaps 52 victims.

Charles came with his then girlfriend to Holland Park. Shekhar brought my two-page summary with him and Sobhraj asked me if he could see it.

I said he should remember that he had given me carte blanche to write what would sell. Sobhraj agreed that that was the deal and he wouldn't say anything. But when we gave him the proposal and he read it, he said: Faa-ook, where did you find that 52? That's an exaggeration, isn't it?

Was this a confession? Should it have been 51? 37? Only 13 years old? Was exaggeration the unintentional word that gave the game away?

Sobhraj is now threatening to sue all documentaries, TV series, drama series and books that portray him as a serial killer. He threatened to sue Netflix, the BBC, Channel Four and others, including myself. I think Netflix and others said: go ahead, see you in court.

Yes, we are all Spartacus.