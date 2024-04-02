An open letter from an IIT graduate to Narendra Modi

Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

I am proud to have had the opportunity to study at an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). At the age of 16, I was completely transformed by this intellectually stimulating and enriching experience. Subsequently, I built a successful career in the United States for over forty years. I have now returned home and started contributing towards improving the human development index of our country by contributing to many worthy causes. These include helping improve primary health care, education and equipping Indians with the skills needed to build careers. With some colleagues, I have set up a platform that explains how these program interventions can have measurable results. Like the United States, I ask if we can adopt affordable technology and, above all, sustainable funds for our projects. For our country to obtain a seat on the UN Permanent Security Council or a seat in the G7 (+1), we cannot have 250 million citizens live on less than $2/day. We cannot let 35% of our children under 5 suffer from stunted growth. We cannot have a Global Hunger Index ranking of 111/125. And we can't have 58.9% adolescent girls suffering from anemia.

I heard your speech at the annual India Today conclave in Delhi. It reminded me of the time I heard your speech at the 54th Convocation of IIT Kanpur on December 28, 2022. Hearing your address then made me nostalgic for my experience at IIT. But I was surprised by some of your statements. You said that no general development took place in India in the first 25 years after independence. You said our country had made no effort to rebuild after 200 years of plunder by Britain. I'm sure the young graduates must have believed what you said about our country. I worry about how your words may affect their views. I'll give you the benefit of the doubt since this appears to be an error on the part of your speechwriters. If you could give them this letter, as a guideline for your next speech, I would be grateful. After all, you can't erase history.

I was even more shocked when I heard your speech at the Conclave. You said that even though your government has done more for India's development in its 8 years of governance than in the 75 years since Independence, you have listed the first 75 days of 2023. The Highlights included winning an Oscar and winning the Under-19 Women's World Cup. in cricket. In fact, you made me wonder if maybe we had achieved independence in 2014 and if you were the only freedom fighter. Very few leaders in the last 100 years have taken sole credit for their country's success on the world stage, except for a few who should not be named. This seems to me a questionable and daring step.

Here are some outstanding examples of the strong foundations laid by our visionary leaders:

1. The construction of the famous Bhakra Nangal Dam was started in 1948 and completed in 1964. Irrigation from dams formed the backbone of the Green Revolution which enabled our country to have surplus food grains. The Food Corporation of India was established on January 10, 1964.

2. Five IITs (one in each region of the country: Kharagpur, Bombay, Madras, Kanpur and Delhi) were started from 1950 to 1964. There are now 23 IITs which produce engineers who work in top companies and research institutes academics around the world. .

3. Three Indian Institutes of Management were launched within the first 25 years, offering graduate studies in business administration. They operated on par with Harvard Business School and the University of California, Berkeley. There are now 20 IIMs providing senior management to the world's largest companies.

4. Many prestigious national laboratories for basic scientific research were established in the infancy of the republic, such as the National Chemical Laboratory, the Indian Institute of Science, the Central Salt and Marine Chemistry Research Institute of Jamnagar and the Physical Research Laboratory.

5. Atomic research began with the establishment of the Bhabha Atomic Research Center under the Atomic Energy Commission. Thus, we became self-sufficient in atomic energy.

6. Crucial research laboratories such as the Defense Research and Development Organization, Armament Research and Development Establishment, Akron Rubber Development Laboratory and others were established with the vision of making our country autonomous in defense matters.

7. Many companies and organizations of strategic importance were created. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Bharat Electronics, Central Electronics Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Telephone Industries Limited and many others were established in the first 25 years of Independence.

8. The Indian Space Research Program was launched and the Indian Space Research Organization was established during this period. This has brought rich dividends to our country! We are no longer just Aatmanibhar (self-sustaining) in all our space missions, but we also provide this service to other nations.

9. The Indian Council of Medical Research was established in 1948. Many research and medical institutes established under the Council in various fields of health came up across the country in the first 25 years. The Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi was established in 1956.

Sir, the list is long. Our democracy invested its energy, blood, sweat and toil over the first 25 years to lay the foundation for this country. All this was done despite the rapes committed by our colonial rulers. Poverty (75%), illiteracy (72%), lack of primary health care, short life expectancy (27 years), epidemics and natural disasters leading to famine tested the strength of the Indian people and continues to this day. Hats off to the vision of our freedom fighters and leaders of our young country who have made great progress despite the odds. As Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said, as the clock struck midnight on August 15, 1947: Many years ago we had a tryst with destiny, and now the time has come when we will honor our commitment, not entirely or to its fullest extent, but very substantially.

I don't know what to think about it. All I know is that, without exception, everyone seems to be afraid, afraid of the outcome of the next election. Emotions are everywhere. What will happen to our lives if you stay in power? When you disrespect the truth about Indian history, you are truly mocking our intelligence.

As citizens of India, let us remember the opening sentence of our constitution: We, the people. India is the world's largest functioning democracy. Our leaders should know this, and we will remind them collectively, so that they do not forget.

Prime Minister, I have to say what I think. To call it that. Even if I am called unpatriotic or anti-national, I say it with confidence: I am really, really proud to be Indian!

[Gwyneth Campbell edited the piece.]

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policies of Fair Observers.