China, Russia and Trump – The New York Times





America's biggest adversaries obviously want Donald Trump to win the 2024 presidential election.

Vladimir Putin's preference for Trump has long been clear. And now the Chinese government is taking steps to support Trump's presidential campaign.

As my colleagues Tiffany Hsu and Steven Lee Myers report:

Secret Chinese accounts are posing as U.S. supporters of former President Donald J. Trump, promoting conspiracy theories, stoking domestic divisions and attacking President Biden ahead of the November election, according to researchers and government officials.

These accounts signal a potential tactical shift in how Beijing aims to influence US politics, with a greater willingness to target specific candidates and parties, including Mr Biden.

Some Chinese accounts pose as ardent Trump fans, including one in X who claimed to be a father, husband and son who were MAGA all along!! The accounts mocked Mr Biden's age and shared fake images of him in a prison jumpsuit, or claimed Mr Biden was a satanist pedophile while promoting Mr Trump's Make America Great Again slogan .

This effort has been modest so far, and it remains unclear whether it will expand or whether Beijing-linked accounts will later try to balance their approach with anti-Trump messaging. For now, however, at least part of the Chinese government appears to have chosen sides for the 2024 elections. In today's newsletter, I will explain what China and Russia hope to gain from a second Trump's mandate.

Spheres of influence

The reasons why Putin prefers Trump seem obvious (even if Putin claims otherwise). Biden leads an international coalition opposed to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and U.S. support has allowed Ukraine's much smaller military to block Russia's advance. Trump has suggested he will end this support. A central part of Putin's war strategy, intelligence experts say, is to wait until Ukraine's Western allies tire of the war.

The reasons why China prefers Trump are less clear. After all, Trump has taken a more combative stance toward China than any other U.S. president since Richard Nixon restored ties with Beijing. The Associated Press and Washington Post noted that Beijing appears unhappy with both Biden and Trump.

But there appear to be at least two main ways in which China's leaders could benefit from a second Trump term.

The first concerns the engagement of the Americas in global politics. Biden believes the world is in the midst of a struggle between autocracy and democracy, and he views the United States as the leading democracy, just as past presidents of both parties have done. According to Biden, the United States is the indispensable nation that must defend a democracy when an autocratic neighbor attacks, as Russia did in Ukraine and China could eventually do in Taiwan.

Putin and Xi have a less idealistic view of world affairs. Rather, they believe that strong nations should be able to control their own regions. Under Xi, China has become more aggressive not only toward Taiwan but also toward its other neighbors. China has also expanded its influence in Africa and Latin America, challenging the United States' status as a global superpower.

Trump has shown little interest in these issues. He is an isolationist who adheres to the America First slogan. He prefers that the United States avoid international conflict and is skeptical of treaties and alliances. He told a recent campaign rally that Russian leaders should be able to do whatever they want to certain European countries.

For Moscow and Beijing, the benefits of a US president who shares these beliefs are considerable.

Potential chaos

The second major benefit of a new Trump term for China and Russia is the domestic chaos that could result in the United States.

Trump has governed like no previous American president has. His White House was often disorganized and his positions could change quickly. A recent example concerns China. As president, Trump favored forcing ByteDance, a Chinese company, to sell TikTok, and many Republicans (as well as Democrats) in Congress continue to share that view. But Trump recently changed his position. One possible explanation is that a Republican donor whose company owns a stake in ByteDance and could lose money due to a forced sale lobbied Trump.

In a second term, the unrest could increase. Trump has promised to use the power of government to investigate and possibly imprison his political opponents. He encouraged his supporters to resort to violence to achieve their ends. And he so angered many Democrats that they became radicalized on several issues (including Covid lockdowns, immigration, and policing) in ways that divided the party.

A politically chaotic United States could allow other countries to assert greater influence globally.

I understand that Trump supporters will object to the idea that he could harm the national interest. Many support him precisely because they believe he can protect the country like no other politician will. His main promise, of course, is to make America great again.

What is striking, however, is that the country's biggest global rivals believe that a Trump victory will instead serve their interests.

