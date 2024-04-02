Biden and China's Xi Jinping have their first phone call since July 2022





Top line President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Tuesday for the first time in months as the Biden administration sought to take a cautious approach to strengthening communication between the two countries under a framework of trust, but to verify the mantra adopted by Biden after their historic summit in November. U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after a meeting during the … [+] Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Highlights The two discussed a range of issues, including China's increasingly aggressive military tactics targeting Taiwan, Beijing's relationship with Russia, and ongoing concerns about unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices. the PRC, according to a White House account of the call. The call comes after Biden and Xi met in California in November for the first time in a year, after which the president said the two would keep the lines of communication open, but maintained his criticism of his Chinese counterpart, telling reporters that he still views Xi as a dictator and would operate under a trust but would check his strategy when it comes to his dealings with China. The White House called the conversation frank and constructive. Key context The phone call is the first since July 2022 and comes days before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken travel to China on Wednesday and to Blinken in the coming weeks, officials said. Besides China's close relationship with Russia and its stance on Taiwan, the presidents also discussed China's commitment to curbing the flow of fentanyl and the rapid development of artificial intelligence. The call comes a day after The New York Times reported Chinese actors are intervening in the 2024 presidential election to weaken Biden. It is unclear whether the report was discussed during the call. A White House official told reporters that the United States never really takes the Chinese at their word when they say they will or won't do something, when asked by a reporter on a call to the press previewing the discussion of Xi's November pledge not to interfere in the election. , adding that it is about verifying, as the president says. Tangent The call comes as former Taiwanese President Ma Ying-jeou is visiting China, where he is expected to meet Xi next week. Reuters reported, citing anonymous sources. Chinese military maneuvers in the South China Sea, intended to intimidate Taiwan, have heightened tensions between China and the United States, which provides military support to Taiwan. The United States does not view the self-ruled island as independent from China, Biden said earlier this year, but supports its ability to elect its own leaders outside of the Chinese government. Further reading Biden, Xi discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanyl in bid to return to regular leaders' talks (Associated Press) < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Biden and Xi speak for first time since November summit amid global tensions (CNN) Biden says China has real problems on eve of meeting with Xi (Forbes)

