Bushra Bibi was given 'poison' in Bani Gala sub-prison, says Imran Khan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) and his wife Bushra Bibi sign bail bonds for various cases at the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Tuesday told the court that his wife Bushra Bibi was poisoned at Bani Gala sub-jail and demanded an investigation into the incident.

The PTI founder made the statement during a hearing into the 190 million settlement case at Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi. Khan informed the accountability court judge that the former first lady had marks on her skin and tongue after “being poisoned”.

He also urged the court to order a full medical examination of Bushra. Khan said: I know who is behind this. »

He insisted that the medical examination of the former first lady be carried out by Dr Asim Yunus, a doctor at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Geo News reported.

The court then ordered Khan to submit a written application seeking medical examination of Bushra Bibi.

In February this year, the PTI expressed deep concern over serious threats to the life and health of Bushra, who has been placed under house arrest in Bani Gala. PTI women's wing president Kanwal Shauzab pointed out that Bushra had serious health problems due to the harmful and substandard food provided to her.

PTI lawyer Naeem Haider Panjutha had claimed that Bushra's health deteriorated and she developed mouth ulcers after being served a spicy meal while under house arrest.

Bushra was placed under house arrest at her husband's Islamabad mansion after she and her husband were convicted of corruption allegations. Khan and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in a case linked to accusations that the former prime minister undervalued gifts from a state depository and made a profit by selling them while he held the highest office in the country.

“Toilet cleaner mixed with food”

During her interaction with reporters before the court appearance, the former first lady claimed that three drops of toilet cleaner were mixed in her food the day before Shab-e-Meraj. She revealed that the food and water served by prison authorities tasted bitter.

Responding to a question, Bushra said someone told him in prison that toilet cleaner was mixed in his food. However, she refused to disclose the name of the person responsible.

My eyes swell, I feel pain in my chest and stomach, said the former first lady.

Research has shown that a toilet cleaner's victim's health deteriorates after a month, she insisted.

Bushra further said that the windows of Bani Gala had previously remained closed, but now they have been open for some time.

