Indonesian President Joko Widodo Appreciates Batu Bara Regency MSME Products – News Portal Editor





Coal, editor.- President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo appreciated and praised the products of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Batu Bara Regency because they have quality and attractive packaging and, according to President Jokowi , Batu Bara MSMEs should be used as an example for other MSMEs. He said this during a friendly meeting with thousands of MSME stakeholders who are members of the Madani National Capital (MNP)-assisted Promoting Prosperous Home Economy Program (Mekar) at Fifty Square, sub-district of Limapuluh Kota, Limapuluh district, Wednesday (02/07/2024). The visit of Indonesia's number one, President Joko Widodo, was welcomed directly by the Acting Regent (PJ) of Batu Bara Nizhamul, SE, MM, as well as elements of Batu Bara Forkopimda and OPD leaders of the entire Batu Bara regency. The thousands of MSME stakeholders who are members of the PNM Mekar are not only from Batu Bara Regency but also from Tebing Tinggi and Serdang Bedagai. On this occasion, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also provided aid in the form of basic necessities and bicycles to two MSME players. Joko Widodo said well-packaged products will be easy to sell as long as the price is competitive. The most important thing, he said, in entrepreneurship, enthusiasm is the main capital. Then work hard and be disciplined. “I remember the time when I started my business around 1988. At that time, I only sold in Solo city. The second year, I was able to sell in Jakarta. And the third year, we can export. So if my friends work from 06:00 to 16:00 WIB, I work from dawn to dusk. “This is called hard work,” said Joko Widodo, recounting his experience. He also said that as MSMEs, we must have an entrepreneurial spirit and be honest, committed and punctual. For example, payment of arrears must be made on time and products manufactured or sent to customers must actually meet the agreed standards. President Jokowi also motivated KUKM players to follow the development of online sales systems that have a wide reach and can penetrate the export market more easily. This time, President Jokowi's visit was not only a source of joy for the people of Batu Bara, but a warm welcome was also given by the Acting Regent of Batu Bara, who felt grateful for the presence of the first person from Indonesia coming to this lucky country. of Batu Bara regency. Also present were Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi, PNM Director Arief Mulyadi, as well as all participants consisting of MSMEs assisted by the PNM. **Noviyanti Siahaan

