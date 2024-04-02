After judges' letters saga, Imran Khan says lawyers would send him 'messages of helplessness'





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives at a court in Islamabad for a hearing in this file photo. AFPPTI founder Imran Khan hopes judges will save Pakistan. He “salutes” the judges for raising their voice against “interference.” However, a seven-member college is better than a commission, says Khan

Hailing judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for raising their voice against alleged spy agencies interfering in court matters, incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the judges would send him “messages of 'incapacity”.

His remarks came a day after the Supreme Court of Pakistan took suo motu cognizance of the IHC judges' letter to the Supreme Judicial Council seeking an inquiry into the alleged interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters.

Last month, IHC judges Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Fafat Imtiaz wrote the letter at SJC.

Following a meeting between Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a one-member commission headed by former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was created, but Jillani later recused himself from leading the commission of inquiry.

While interacting with journalists at Adiala Prison today, the former Prime Minister said: I salute the judges for raising their voice and I hope they will save the country.

Everyone knew about the “regime change operation”, he said, referring to his ouster from power in April 2022, which the former prime minister claimed was the result of a plot hatched by the United States in collusion with its political rivals.

Referring to his convention in several cases, the PTI founder said: Judges used to send him messages that they were helpless.

Replying to a question, he welcomed former CJP Jillani's decision to refuse to conduct an inquiry into the judges' letter and the formation of a seven-member SC bench on the matter.

However, the PTI founder demanded the formation of a full court to hear the judges' letter case. This is a serious matter which should be heard in plenary session, he added.

However, the seven-member group is better than the commission, he said.

Supporting the IHC judges' allegations, Khan said civil judge Qudratullah, who had handed down sentences of seven years each to Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the “un-Islamic nikah” case in February, had told him said he could not arrange for his son's valima welcome until he announced the verdict.

During the trial in the encryption case, the PTI founder claimed that a judge walked out for 10 minutes and gave him a 10-year prison term while his statement was being recorded.

Interference in the judicial system and the investigation into the judges' letter must begin with the [former IHC judge] Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui case.

Launching a fresh salvo against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, Khan said he was the main character in implementing the London plan.

The caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) jointly implemented the London Plan.

Replying to another question, the PTI founder asserted that Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would not be able to attract investments to Pakistan no matter what steps were taken. they would take.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/537668-after-judges-letter-saga-imran-khan-claims-jurists-would-send-him-messages-of-helplessness

