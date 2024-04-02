Politics
How the opposition won DW 04/01/2024
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan set a specific objective during the local elections which took place over the Easter weekend. He wanted his party, the conservative, Islamic-oriented Justice and Development Party (AKP), to win back the capitals it lost to opposition politicians in 2019.
But things didn't go according to plan. In fact, the AKP failed to regain a majority in Turkey's major cities and also lost support in smaller provincial capitals, mainly to its main opposition, the center-left Republican People's Party. or CHP.
According to preliminary figures, with almost all ballots counted, the CHP received 37.76 percent of the vote nationally.
In 21 small cities and 14 larger ones, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Bursa, Adana and Antalya, the CHP prevailed.
The local elections were seen as a sort of opinion poll on the current Erdogan regime. The Turkish leader, more accustomed to victory, clearly felt the bad mood of Turkish voters. The AKP received 35.48% of the vote nationally. For the first time in the history of the AKP, it became the second most popular party in the country.
Turkey's economic problems blamed for AKP's losses
Late Sunday evening, Erdogan, 70, addressed his supporters, but he was different from his usual exuberant self and the crowd was unusually quiet. Erdogan hailed the Turkish elections as a good sign for Turkish democracy and did not threaten the opposition.
“Unfortunately, we did not achieve the results we wanted,” Erdogan told the crowd at the AKP headquarters in Ankara. “We will of course respect the decision of the nation.”
There will be a critical assessment of the defeat, he added, stressing that this was not the end for the AKP. It would rather be a “turning point”.
Turkey has suffered for several years from Erdogan's economic policies, notably his insistence on low interest rates. Despite tax increases and other tightening measures, the government has failed to control high inflation and, consequently, the loss of consumer purchasing power. This means that the state of the economy played a major role in the election campaign.
“It is precisely the tense economic situation that was decisive for the AKP's poor results,” said Salim Cevik, a Turkey expert at the Berlin-based German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP).
During the campaigns for the legislative and presidential elections a year ago, Erdogan distributed numerous gifts, particularly to retirees and people on low incomes.
“This time, with the state coffers empty, he couldn't afford it,” Cevik told DW, “which led to defeat.”
All eyes are on Istanbul
In order to win back Istanbul from the opposition, the Turkish president even led his own electoral campaign, rushing from event to event in recent months. He also dispatched 17 ministers to do the same across the country. They weren't on the ballot, but they acted like they were.
Erdogan was especially worried about Istanbul, a city of 16 million people. The city is home to 20 percent of all county employees and more than half of the nation's exports and imports are processed there. In total, Istanbul, Ankara and the cities of Izmir, Adana, Antalya and Mugla account for almost half of Turkey's economic output.
Istanbul is also a significant symbol for the Turkish leader. He was mayor of the city from 1994 to 1998 and he himself declared during these years that whoever wins Istanbul will win the entire country.
No CHP shutdown
However, despite the mobilization of the entire state apparatus, the government in place has not succeeded in stopping the opposition. In the three largest cities, Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, the CHP has a large lead, according to preliminary figures. In Izmir they lead by 10%, in Istanbul by 11%, and in Ankara by about 28%.
In Istanbul, the city's popular mayor and CHP member, Ekrem Imamoglu, will remain in his seat.
The election “marks the end of democratic erosion in Turkey and the resurgence of democracy. Istanbul has won,” Imamoglu told his supporters.
Observers say the mayor's victory increases Imamoglu's chances of positioning himself as Erdogan's main challenger in the next presidential elections, which are due to take place in four years.
“This is Imamoglu’s victory,” said Emre Erdogan, a political science professor at Istanbul’s Bilgi University. Turkey is politically divided and Imamoglu has managed to attract both voters of the ultranationalist IYI party and those of the pro-Kurdish DEM party (formerly HDP).
“Now he and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavas can be considered potential presidential candidates,” Erdogan noted.
This is not the end for the AKP
But the academic does not think this is the political end of the AKP. The ruling party still has many seats in local councils and President Erdogan has until the next elections in 2028 to consolidate his base.
Imamoglu represents a danger, however, analysts agree. Like the current president, the 52-year-old mayor comes from the more conservative Black Sea region. He too has taken Koran courses and, like Erdogan, he attaches great importance to state megaprojects. He knows how to mobilize voters and he is also considered charismatic, authentic and ambitious.
This is why it is an option for many urban Islamic conservatives and Turkish nationalists. He is also not a deliberately polarizing figure and would therefore also be an acceptable candidate for many Turkish Kurds in the cities.
According to Cevik of the SWP, another winner also emerges after these local elections: it is the New Providence Party, led by Fatih Erbakan, the son of the founder of political Islam in Turkey, Necmettin Erbakan.
The father is considered one of the most influential Turkish politicians of the 20th century. Anti-secular and anti-Western, he founded the Milli Gorus (or “National Vision”) movement in 1969 with the aim of transforming Turkey into an Islamic state and moving it away from Europe towards other Muslim countries.
The movement is “under surveillance” by Germany's domestic intelligence agency, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, because, although not illegal, it espouses Islamist views.
In this election, Fatih Erbakan's New Conservative and Islamist Party did not form an alliance with Erdogan, instead fielding its own candidates. The party won mayoral seats in two cities and thus most likely took votes from the AKP.
“As soon as an alternative to the AKP emerges on the conservative-nationalist spectrum, Erdogan’s room for maneuver will shrink,” Cevik explained.
It is very likely that Erdogan will try to tie the New Social Welfare Party more closely to his AKP party in the future. But for that to happen, the Turkish president would likely have to make many concessions.
This story was originally published in German.
|
