Biden speaks with Xi Jinping in first US-China phone call since 2022

WASHINGTON President Biden discussed the potential “divestment” of TikTok in a phone call Tuesday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Xi warned Biden against drawing a “red line” on the policy of Taiwan.

Sensitive topics were among the main points of the private conversation, according to officials on both sides.

“The president reiterated our concerns regarding the ownership of TikTok,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said during the regular White House briefing.

“He made it clear to President Xi that this was not a 'ban' on the app, but rather our interest in divestment so that the national security interests and data security of the people American can be protected.

The Chinese platform is one of the most popular social media apps in the United States, especially among younger Americans, and could be forcibly snatched away from owner ByteDance through legislation.

The House of Representatives last month passed a bipartisan bill to force ByteDance to sell TikTok within six months or face a U.S. ban — and Biden has pledged to sign it into law if it clears the Senate.

“[Biden] spoke to President Xi about it,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The president has always been very clear about his concerns and he has made it very public: there is a real threat posed by certain technology services operating in the United States that are putting Americans' personal information at risk.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden's concerns include the “manipulation” of content posted by TikTok, which the president's re-election campaign actively uses despite his stated concerns.

In a break with most of his fellow Republicans, former President Donald Trump opposed the TikTok legislation on the grounds that a ban would increase the power of U.S. platforms such as Facebook to censor politically sensitive content.

Xi and Biden previously met in November near San Francisco and discussed a litany of other topics on Tuesday, although the precise details were not fully outlined in the readings.

The Chinese government statement said Xi stressed that “the Taiwan issue is the first red line that must not be crossed in Sino-US relations,” without elaborating.

Beijing's relatively brief description of the call said Xi also said that “the actions taken by the United States to suppress China's trade and technological development do not reduce risks, but create risks.”

“President Xi also outlined China's position on issues related to Hong Kong, human rights, the South China Sea and other issues,” the Chinese statement said.

Beijing is particularly sensitive to the perception of any U.S. support for Taiwan's formal independence, and U.S. support for the self-governing island has angered the Chinese Communist Party in the past, with the authoritarian regime halting military and anti-government negotiations. -drugs with Washington. in protest of then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei in August 2022.

The leaders of the Chinese and American militaries held their first call in more than a year in December.

Some major topics were not listed at all in either report, such as U.S. efforts to determine the origins of COVID-19 and fears that continuing risky research in China could spark another pandemic.

Xi and Biden also discussed efforts to reduce smuggling of fentanyl from China to the United States, according to the U.S. statement, although the precise details are unclear.

The Chinese leader pledged in November to do more to stop drugs from reaching the United States, where they have killed more than 200,000 Americans since Biden took office.

Republicans have criticized Biden for not being more aggressive with Xi on the issue of fentanyl, which is increasingly used in non-opioid drugs, including cocaine, and in counterfeit prescriptions, killing unwitting users.

Before the call, a U.S. official told reporters that the White House had seen China implement some initial measures to restrict and disrupt the flow of some precursor chemicals used to produce illicit synthetic drugs, including fentanyl, but admitted that more needed to be done.

Biden, 81, and Xi, 70, also “reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues discussed during the meeting.” [California summit]”, including counter-narcotics cooperation, continued military-to-military communication, discussions to address AI risks, and continued efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges,” the statement said. American press release.

Biden also “stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” the US side said.

“He expressed his concerns regarding [People’s Republican of China]He highlighted Russia's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security, and he underscored the United States' enduring commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Biden “also expressed ongoing concerns about the PRC's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, which harm American workers and families,” the White House said.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to China in the coming weeks to continue discussions.