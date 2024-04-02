Politics
Former deputy mayor of London, Ray Lewis, has died aged 61.
A former deputy mayor of London, founder of an organization helping young disadvantaged children, which is said to have inspired a BBC series, has died aged 61.
Ray Lewis was deputy to the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, but resigned in July 2008 following allegations of inappropriate behavior and financial irregularities.
In 2002, Mr. Lewis established the Eastside Young Leaders Academy (EYLA), a charity that sent hundreds of young, underprivileged children to elite public schools in an effort to combat racial inequality.
The charity's work is said to have inspired the creator of the BBC3 series Boarders, a comedy-drama about five black students who win scholarships to an elite private school.
Mr Lewis died on the night of Good Friday.
Mr Lewis, who as deputy mayor was responsible for leading the capital's policy on youth crime, said at the time he was resigning amid a flood of allegations against him which hindered the very important work. of this mayor and his vision for London.
But he added that apparent duplicity over his role as a magistrate, who had been recommended but not appointed, was the main reason for his resignation.
A spokesman for the mayor later said that City Hall's investigation into Mr. Lewis had been dropped because it would be inappropriate to use taxpayers' money to fund an investigation into an individual.
In 2010 it was announced that Mr Lewis would help lead Mr Johnson's campaign to recruit 1,000 people to inspire troubled and often violent young people.
He was appointed CBE after being appointed by former Prime Minister Mr Johnson when he resigned in 2023.
Mr Lewis was born in Guyana and grew up in Walthamstow, east London.
Mr. Lewis was ordained a priest in 1990, according to a biography published when he joined Mr. Johnson's administration.
He worked as a vicar at St Mary Magdalene Church in Islington, north London, before becoming vicar of St Matthews in east London in 1993.
In 2000 he began working in the prison service at Woodhill Young Offenders Institution, and in 2002 he established the Eastside Young Leaders Academy.
The charity in Forest Gate, east London, works with black boys at risk of exclusion from school.
Mr Lewis has extended EYLA's reach to London and further afield to Milton Keynes, Leicester and Nottingham.
An article in a national newspaper in which five disadvantaged young black men from Newham, east London, sent to rugby school in 2008 through the work of EYLA, reflected on their experiences, is said to have inspired the writer of the Boarders, Daniel Lawrence Taylor.
Mr Lewis had three daughters and two grandchildren with his wife Pamela.
Mr Lewis' daughter Chloe said: Ray, our father, was a force of nature. This was as true for him as a father and husband as it was in his professional life.
He instilled in us the importance of living a truly purpose-driven life, and his work ethic was matched only by his sense of humor. He leaves behind a huge legacy and a void in our lives and those of hundreds of others.
Anne Collard, co-founder of EYLA and Carol Murraine, Head of Programs, said: “Ray was not only the founder of EYLA, he was a friend and father figure to many and he will be greatly missed.
His legacy and light will live on through his family and the young leaders he inspired and challenged to be their best. We will now count on them to move us forward.
Ric Lewis, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Tristan Capital Partners and founder of the Black Heart Foundation, became a patron of EYLA in 2007.
He said: Almost from the first days of my arrival in England 25 years ago, Ray Lewis joined me, partnered with me and taught me how to lead with grace, importance and impact as we sought together to make a difference in inspiration and impact. aspiration of disenfranchised youth across our country.
I consider him a mentor and a brother. The Black Heart Foundation would not function as it does today without Ray's guidance, contribution and governance.
There are few words that can adequately quantify the enormity of the Rays' impact on so many of us and the immensity of the loss to our community as we navigate our way without it.
Patrick Derham, former head of Rugby and Westminster School, added: “Meeting Ray changed my life.
He was a visionary who helped so many young people believe in themselves and become agents of change in their communities and beyond. His legacy will live on.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/boris-johnson-ray-bbc-bbc3-city-hall-b2522305.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- India's Narendra Modi focuses on economy in elections DW 04/02/2024
- Former deputy mayor of London, Ray Lewis, has died aged 61.
- The Tropicana Las Vegas, a Mafia-era casino and Sin City landmark, closes after 67 years – Daily Press
- Aruna Quadri criticizes selective justice in the world table tennis rankings
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday April 2
- Number 44 BANNED in Germany
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Pakistani court suspends former PM Imran Khan's prison sentence
- Ngabalin says Jokowi directly leads government transition to Prabowo
- Beyoncé and all the songwriters on a new album
- Position: Increase penalties for violence in hockey
- Drew Barrymore reacts emotionally to her daughter wearing her wedding dress