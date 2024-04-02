Former deputy mayor of London, Ray Lewis, has died aged 61.

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

A former deputy mayor of London, founder of an organization helping young disadvantaged children, which is said to have inspired a BBC series, has died aged 61.

Ray Lewis was deputy to the then Mayor of London, Boris Johnson, but resigned in July 2008 following allegations of inappropriate behavior and financial irregularities.

In 2002, Mr. Lewis established the Eastside Young Leaders Academy (EYLA), a charity that sent hundreds of young, underprivileged children to elite public schools in an effort to combat racial inequality.

The charity's work is said to have inspired the creator of the BBC3 series Boarders, a comedy-drama about five black students who win scholarships to an elite private school.

Mr Lewis died on the night of Good Friday.

Mr Lewis, who as deputy mayor was responsible for leading the capital's policy on youth crime, said at the time he was resigning amid a flood of allegations against him which hindered the very important work. of this mayor and his vision for London.

But he added that apparent duplicity over his role as a magistrate, who had been recommended but not appointed, was the main reason for his resignation.

A spokesman for the mayor later said that City Hall's investigation into Mr. Lewis had been dropped because it would be inappropriate to use taxpayers' money to fund an investigation into an individual.

In 2010 it was announced that Mr Lewis would help lead Mr Johnson's campaign to recruit 1,000 people to inspire troubled and often violent young people.

He was appointed CBE after being appointed by former Prime Minister Mr Johnson when he resigned in 2023.

Ray was not only the founder of EYLA, he was a friend and father figure to many and he will be greatly missed. Anne Collard and Carol Murraine, EYLA

Mr Lewis was born in Guyana and grew up in Walthamstow, east London.

Mr. Lewis was ordained a priest in 1990, according to a biography published when he joined Mr. Johnson's administration.

He worked as a vicar at St Mary Magdalene Church in Islington, north London, before becoming vicar of St Matthews in east London in 1993.

In 2000 he began working in the prison service at Woodhill Young Offenders Institution, and in 2002 he established the Eastside Young Leaders Academy.

The charity in Forest Gate, east London, works with black boys at risk of exclusion from school.

Mr Lewis has extended EYLA's reach to London and further afield to Milton Keynes, Leicester and Nottingham.

Meeting Ray changed my life. He was a visionary who helped so many young people believe in themselves and become agents of change in their communities and beyond. His legacy will live on Patrick Derham, former director of Rugby

An article in a national newspaper in which five disadvantaged young black men from Newham, east London, sent to rugby school in 2008 through the work of EYLA, reflected on their experiences, is said to have inspired the writer of the Boarders, Daniel Lawrence Taylor.

Mr Lewis had three daughters and two grandchildren with his wife Pamela.

Mr Lewis' daughter Chloe said: Ray, our father, was a force of nature. This was as true for him as a father and husband as it was in his professional life.

He instilled in us the importance of living a truly purpose-driven life, and his work ethic was matched only by his sense of humor. He leaves behind a huge legacy and a void in our lives and those of hundreds of others.

Anne Collard, co-founder of EYLA and Carol Murraine, Head of Programs, said: “Ray was not only the founder of EYLA, he was a friend and father figure to many and he will be greatly missed.

His legacy and light will live on through his family and the young leaders he inspired and challenged to be their best. We will now count on them to move us forward.

Ric Lewis, executive chairman and co-chief investment officer of Tristan Capital Partners and founder of the Black Heart Foundation, became a patron of EYLA in 2007.

He said: Almost from the first days of my arrival in England 25 years ago, Ray Lewis joined me, partnered with me and taught me how to lead with grace, importance and impact as we sought together to make a difference in inspiration and impact. aspiration of disenfranchised youth across our country.

I consider him a mentor and a brother. The Black Heart Foundation would not function as it does today without Ray's guidance, contribution and governance.

There are few words that can adequately quantify the enormity of the Rays' impact on so many of us and the immensity of the loss to our community as we navigate our way without it.

Patrick Derham, former head of Rugby and Westminster School, added: “Meeting Ray changed my life.

He was a visionary who helped so many young people believe in themselves and become agents of change in their communities and beyond. His legacy will live on.