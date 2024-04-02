As part of Donald Trump's pivot on Obamacare





This article is part of The DC Brief, TIME's politics newsletter. Sign up here to receive stories like this in your inbox.

Fifteen years ago, the Affordable Care Act paved the way for Donald Trump to win the White House. Conservative backlash to Democrats' massive, game-changing health care proposal was so strong that it spawned a newly empowered far-right faction in Congress, inspiring an entire generation of angry political neophytes and almost made Barack Obama a one-term president. . Now, 14 years later, those same agitators appear to have convinced Trump, who spent years railing against the law informally known as Obamacare, that it might be good policy, even good policy .

It may be hard to remember today, but Trump built his 2016 campaign on the twin cornerstones of false and racist claims that Obama was not born in the United States and a contempt unfailingly for Obamacare. He has rarely passed up an opportunity to denounce the law as a “disaster” or proclaim it void, and has repeatedly said a new effort would be planned in just two weeks. Just a few months ago, he pledged to destroy it if given a second term. “We should never give up!” he said in a Truth Social article in November.

But a funny thing has happened in recent years. Obamacare's popularity has grown as more Americans interact with a health care system fundamentally rebooted in bits and pieces, and the power of hatred toward the Obamas has faded. (Some ugly comments continue to crop up, however.) The result is that blows against the 44th president's legacy-worthy legislation no longer come with the same thud, barely crackling as a thud.

Now, in 2024, it looks like Obamacare won't explode, but could even be strengthened if Trump wins a return to the White House. In a new series of messages, the former president tells voters: “Well, here's one of his thoughts on social media in all its glory:

I'm not running to end the ACA, LIKE TORMAL JOE BUDEN MISTAKES AND MISINFORMS ALL THE TIME, I'm running to CLOSE THE BORDER, STOP INFLATION, MAKE OUR ECONOMY GREAT, STRENGTHEN OUR MILITARY AND DO THE ACA, or OBAMACARE, AS IT IS KNOWN, MUCH BETTER, STRONGER AND MUCH CHEAPER. IN OTHER SAY, MAKE THE ACA MUCH, MUCH BETTER FOR MUCH LESS MONEY (OR COST) FOR OUR GREATEST AMERICAN CITIZENS, WHO HAVE BEEN DECIMATED BY BIDEN, HIS RECORD INFLATION, HIS BAD ECONOMY, THE AFGHANISTAN DISASTER AND ABOUT EVERYTHING ELSE. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS, BY FAR, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN UNITED STATES HISTORY! MAGA2024

This typo-laden turnaround, if that’s what it is, wasn’t always guaranteed. While the law was still taking shape, opponents convinced true believers that it would lead to rationing of health services and perhaps even death panels tasked with performing a cost-benefit analysis of treatments. Ultimately, after months of legislative leaps, the bill cleared Congress without a single Republican vote in March 2010, and 34 House Democrats opposed its final passage.

Polls immediately revealed that the entire project was an electoral bogus. A majority of 44 percent of voters had an unfavorable view of him in May 2010, and those numbers didn't really change until Election Day in November, when Democrats suffered a net loss of seven Senate seats and lost 63 seats in the Senate. House, largest wave since 1948. Unfavorable view of Obamacare was shared by 85% of Republicans in May, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll. Months of Democratic explanations only reduced that figure to 79% as voters headed to the polls.

In short: Obamacare could have been good policy, but it was bad policy. The 14 months of work to pass the law left even its advocates with a small burden on their shoulders. It wasn't until the fall of 2013 that people were able to sign up for private health insurance through the federal portal mired in problems and poor public relations. For a long time, Obamacare brought only pain, not ointment. This is where Trump resumed his initial instinct to capture an often-neglected part of the Republican base and stoke distrust.

And this tactic worked, at least until the benefits of the law became apparent. Over time, polling has improved. Parents of young adults realized that their children could continue to benefit from their health plan throughout their careers. The price of health care hasn't really gone down; In reality, the numbers tell the opposite story. But the patient experience has improved even as medical bankruptcies and debt remain high. Yet there has been no severe rationing of care, and killing a plan that affects 45 million people, about two-thirds the size of all Social Security programs, is not a political winner.

That wasn't necessarily the case when Trump and his nominal allies took power in Washington in early 2017. At the time, repealing Obamacare was at the top of their agenda. Trump deployed executive actions that were later rejected by the Supreme Court and cajoled his allies on Capitol Hill to follow through on his demands. But a revolt among moderates and Republican lawmakers in at-risk seats has put this sect of the party on a collision course with conservative ideologues. The party leaders put an end to all these efforts. Trump vowed revenge on party members he considered traitors.

Obamacare is unfortunately going to blow up, Trump said in March 2017, doing his best to make a loss shine. It's going to be a very bad year.

Trump's predictions of collapse have proven wrong, and he now hopes that the national amnesia that has excused so many of his reversals will continue in this area. At this point, most Americans are numb to his flip-flops; no one was really surprised when Trump expressed support for TikTok shortly after trying to ban it as president. But banning TikTok was not an integral part of Trump's political brand. For years, opposition to Obamacare was almost as strong as support for a border wall.

It appears that Trump has finally woken up to the fact that the health care law, while far from perfect, is doing a good job for millions of Americans, perhaps becoming as sacrosanct as Social Security. The Supreme Court has repeatedly rejected attempts to repeal the law. According to a Kaisers poll, 59% of Americans support the Affordable Care Act, including 33% of Republicans. A report, released March 22, shows that 45 million Americans benefit from some aspect of the law. The days of repeal and replace appear to have passed as Trump finally realizes that even the most critical laws lack a replacement program.

Republicans have quietly positioned their most vulnerable members this way, telling them that ending a program that has so quickly become enmeshed in daily life is a lost promise. Forty states, including some with Republican majorities, as well as the District of Columbia are participating in Obamacare Medicaid expansion programs. A few weeks ago, as Trump was once again pushing his ideas to overturn the law inherited from his hated predecessor, Republican lawmakers were telling Trump that he was alone, with no friends to walk the plank with him.

Biden appears eager to goad Trump into defending his long-held position or making a monumental about-face. In his State of the Union address, the current president pushed the former with great courage: my predecessor, and many in this chamber, want to eliminate these prescription drugs by repealing the Affordable Care Act . I'm not going to let that happen. We've stopped you 50 times before, and we'll stop you again.

For his part, Trump finally seems to realize that the 51st time might be the most important for him yet: his own campaign this fall. His desire to regain power is so strong (and perhaps end some federal charges against him) that he will put aside more than a decade of anti-Obamacare rhetoric in a heartbeat.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the DC Brief newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6962662/donald-trump-obama-health-care/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos