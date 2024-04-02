Indonesia's Prabowo meets China's Xi on first visit since elections – The Diplomat

From March 31 to April 2, Prabowo Subianto visited China at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, his first trip abroad since his victory in the Indonesian presidential election in February. During the visit, Xi Jinping felicity Prabowo on his electoral success and highlighted the high quality of recent bilateral cooperation between the two countries, notably exemplified by projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway project.

Prabowo expressed his full support for strengthening relations between Indonesia and China, affirming its commitment to continue President Joko Jokowi Widodo's friendship policy with China. He discussed the possibility of strengthening cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, maritime security and poverty reduction. Additionally, Prabowo recognized China is a key defense partner of Indonesia and has affirmed its intention to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry.

Additionally, Prabowo Express eager to learn from the Chinese Communist Party's governance experience and said he appreciated China's significant contributions to Indonesia's economic growth. He also reaffirmed Jakarta's one-China policy and praised China's stance on global issues, including the Palestinian issue.

Prabowos' visit represented something of a break from the norm, as newly elected heads of state, including in Indonesia, typically refrain from traveling abroad before their inauguration.

China's readiness to engage with Prabowo underlines Beijing's desire to curry favor with Jakarta amid escalating tensions in the South China Sea. especially with neighboring countries like the Philippines. This meeting, following the congratulations extended » by Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia, Lu Kang, shortly after the February 14 elections, demonstrated China's strategic interest in maintaining strong relations with Indonesia's new leaders.

As the United States and China intensify their competition for dominance in Southeast Asia, Beijing views Indonesia as a central player in maintaining the balance of power. By encouraging Prabowo to make an early visit, China aims to ensure continuation of Indonesia's China policy under Jokowi.

The move also serves to highlight China's friendly relations with Southeast Asia's most populous country, particularly ahead the significant trilateral summit involving the United States, Japan and the Philippines. Conversely, Prabowo's first visit to China, even though he has not yet officially taken office, highlights the important role China will play during his next five-year term.

This visit is important for two interrelated reasons. First, it shows that Prabowo recognizes China as a strategic economic partner, reflecting his commitment to fostering mutually beneficial relations in this sector. Second, it represents a continuation of Jokowi's legacy, emphasizing the economic dimension of Indonesia's foreign policy agenda, which will likely also govern the Prabowo administration's engagement with other significant external powers.

China has become Indonesia's main trade and investment partner in recent years, with substantial investments in various sectors, from nickel processing to large-scale infrastructure projects like the Jakarta-Bandung railway.

During his election campaign, Prabowo positioned himself as Jokowi's successor, who prioritized economic growth through infrastructure development. Analysts interpret Prabowo's choice of Beijing for his first foreign visit is a strategic move aimed at better understanding China's long-term plans and fostering closer collaboration over the next five years, with a particular focus on mobilizing Chinese investment to boost Indonesia's economic growth and development agenda.

However, during the meeting between Prabowos and Xi, a number of crucial issues were apparently not discussed, including those regarding ongoing tensions in the South China Sea. This omission is particularly concerning given recent findings from Indonesia Strategic and Defense Studies and Kompas Research and Development, indicating that nearly three-quarters of Indonesians perceive China's activities in the South China Sea as a direct threat to Indonesian sovereignty.

Prabowo's reluctance to address the South China Sea issue is part of a worrying trend of prioritizing economic engagement over safeguarding the country's maritime security. By evading this crucial question, Prabowo not only fails to address one of the region's most pressing geopolitical challenges, but also implicitly accepts Beijing's aggressive territorial ambitions. Despite his strong stance on the issue in recent yearsincluding during the presidential debatesthis meeting sends a disconcerting message: to gain economic benefits from China, Jokowi will follow Jokowi's path to avoid antagonizing Beijing on this issue.

Indeed, the meeting between Prabowo and Xi echoes a familiar pattern seen during Jokowi's tenure, in which crucial questions remain unanswered. Neglecting these critical issues, such as concerns over Chinese investments in Indonesiarisks exacerbating existing problems ranging from environmental degradation to labor rights violations.

Prabowo's failure to address these pressing concerns raises doubts about the government's commitment to effective governance and protecting the interests of its citizens.

In its relations with China, the Prabowo administration should first recognize Indonesia's significant bargaining power in its relations with China, particularly regarding the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative. Road (BRI). Indonesia's status as the largest economy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its membership in the G-20 underscore its economic strength and strategic importance to China. Prabowo must understand the importance of understanding China's internal conditions and interests, especially regarding The BRI, designed as a response to China's economic challenges. It will therefore be crucial for Indonesia to ensure mutual benefits from cooperation while protecting itself against potential negative impacts.

This negotiating power should allow Prabowo to show firmness in the face of China's assertiveness in the South China Sea. Despite China's frequent illegal patrols in Indonesia's exclusive economic zone, Indonesia's response has always been passive, with its navy merely monitoring from a distance. As bilateral relations with China improve in various sectors, Indonesia must not compromise its sovereignty for economic gains.

Prabowo should also prioritize the renegotiation of existing cooperation projects, especially those with potential debt traps. Examining deals such as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and learning from other countries' experiences in renegotiating with China can help mitigate risks and prevent further economic damage. Additionally, the administration must address the social and environmental impacts arising from Chinese investments, promoting corporate governance and involving all stakeholders to ensure compliance with standards. Prabowo is also expected to focus on protecting the rights of local workers and negotiating fair employment conditions for Chinese workers.

While this visit may represent China's importance to Prabowo's foreign policy once he takes office in October, it should not be interpreted narrowly as an exclusive alignment, as it foreseen meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida this week. The visit to Japan, a powerful U.S. ally, represents Prabowo's effort to maintain Indonesia's historically non-aligned position.