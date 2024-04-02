Former President Donald Trump speaks in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. Former President Donald Trump visited Grand Rapids Tuesday to speak about immigration and the border crisis following the death of Ruby Garcia.

Trump gave a speech around 2:30 p.m. about what his campaign calls Biden's border bloodbath. It was broadcast live in this article and on News Channel 3's social media pages.

Garcia's death attracted national attention as the accused individual entered the United States illegally.

Brandon Ortiz-Vite, a 25-year-old Mexican citizen, faces life in prison without the possibility of parole on several charges related to the death of his girlfriend, Garcia.

Ortiz-Vite admitted to shooting Garcia multiple times when they argued and dumping her body on US-131, records show.

He was arrested on August 31, 2020, and a judge ordered him removed from the United States, according to an ICE spokesperson.

At an unknown date and location, Ortiz-Vite re-entered the United States without inspection by an immigration official, the spokesperson said.

FBI statistics show that violent crime declined again in the United States last year, continuing its downward trend after a spike during the pandemic. In Michigan, violent crime hit a three-year low in 2022, the most recent data available. Crime in Michigan's largest city, Detroit, is also falling, with the fewest homicides last year since 1966.

Tomorrow, Donald Trump will come to Grand Rapids where he is expected to once again attempt to politicize a tragedy and sow hatred and division to hide his own record of failing Michiganders, said Alyssa Bradley, campaign communications director. Biden in Michigan.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, said Monday that there is a real problem at our southern border and it's really critical that Congress and the president solve the problem.

After his visit to Grand Rapids, Trump will then hold a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on the day the state holds its presidential primaries.

