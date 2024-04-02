What we learned from Boris Johnson's Conservative conference speech

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not shy away from criticizing previous Conservative governments in his conference speech (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Boris Johnson concluded the Conservative Party's four-day conference in Manchester with speeches from its leaders.

Here's a look at what we learned from the 43-minute, 55-second performance.

Science and mathematics teachers will benefit from an upgrade bonus

In what turned out to be the flagship political announcement, the Prime Minister said the United Kingdom Government would give an incentive of up to 3,000 to encourage science and mathematics teachers to travel to different parts of the country.

This move will be in addition to a starting salary of 30,000 for teachers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country's priority would be to reduce backlogs of doctors and hospitals (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

Reducing GP and NHS waiting times is now the priority of the British people

With society reopening after more than a year of Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Johnson said the focus needed to be on the backlog of hospital and doctor appointments.

Covid pushed back the big wave of cases and people didn't or couldn't seek help, and that wave is now back, he told the conference.

Your hip replacement, your mother's operation and it's the priority of the British people.

The Brexit vote means the country faces a difficult economic transition to higher wages.

Mr Johnson, who led the Brexit campaign, said Britain's people needed and deserved to move towards a high-wage, high-skilled economy after the Brexit result.

The Conservative leader admitted it would take time, and it would be difficult at times, but it was the change people voted for in 2016.

There was no hesitation in criticizing the efforts of past conservative administrations.

Before Mr Johnson entered Downing Street, the Conservatives had been in power for nine years.

But that didn't stop him from including David Cameron and Theresa May's time in Number 10 in his criticism of decades of drift and hesitation by previous governments, whom he accused of lacking the courage to undertake change. major.

Boris Johnson said he thought Margaret Thatcher would have approved her social care tax rise (PA) (PA Media)

The Prime Minister thinks Margaret Thatcher would have approved his tax increase to pay for social care

Affection for former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher runs deep in some sections of the Conservative Party, even though her reign ended more than 30 years ago.

Although Thatcher was known for her tax-cutting ideology, Mr Johnson went so far as to announce that the former party leader, who died in 2013, would have approved her 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance , which goes against the manifesto, to finance an overhaul of social protection.

Mr Johnson told campaigners: She reportedly shook her finger and said: More borrowing now just means higher interest rates, and even higher taxes later.

People must stop working from home for the sake of new arrivals

In a message delivered by ministers at the conference, Mr Johnson said for businesses to be productive they would need face-to-face meetings and watercooler gossip, while calling for an end to pandemic working patterns.

He was particularly concerned about young people starting out, arguing that it would be difficult for them to learn on the job if they had to work from home.

We will and must see people back in the office again, he insisted.

