Don Hankey, who supported Donald Trump's bail, donated to Democrats





Don Hankey, president of the company that helped Donald Trump post his $175 million civil fraud bail, had previously donated to California Democrats Ted Lieu and Bob Hertzberg, according to Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings. ).

In 2015, Hankey donated $2,600 to the House Rep. Location, and in 2013 he donated $1,000 to Hertzberg, then a candidate for state Senate.

Despite donating to the Democratic couple, financial disclosures show Hankey donated heavily to Republican causes, including Trump's 2016 campaign and Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign.

Between 2013 and 2016, Hankey made four separate donations of $33,400 to the Republican National Committee through the employer Nowcom, which provides software to car dealerships and financial companies. One of the donations of $33,400, in August 2016, was listed as a returned donation.

Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on February 15, 2024 in New York. Former President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower on February 15, 2024 in New York. AFP/Getty Images

Hankey is the CEO/founder of Los Angeles-based Nowcom, one of eight Hankey Group companies.

“We are happy to support Republicans or Democrats if they are pro-business,” Hankey said in an email to Newsweek Tuesday afternoon.

Newsweek contacted Lieu and Hertzberg by email Tuesday morning for comment.

By posting the reduced $175 million bond on April 1, the former president blocked the state from seizing his assets while appealing a ruling that he and top executives at the Trump Organization inflated the value of its assets to obtain more favorable conditions from lenders and insurers. .

After helping Trump post bail, Hankey told ABC News he was a Trump supporter.

“That’s what we do at Knight Insurance, and we’re happy to be able to accommodate the ex-president in this situation,” Hankey said. “I would say it’s more of a business decision, but I happen to be a supporter too.”

“It was a relatively low number, and Donald Trump provided all the cash guarantees,” he added.

Hankey told Newsweek by email Tuesday, “Knight Insurance would be happy to provide appeal bonds to members of either party.”

On Truth Social, the former president wrote about his bail payment: “I just posted $175 million bail with the unfortunately bankrupt and very troubled State of New York, based on 'a corrupt judge and attorney general who used a statute that was never used for this before, where no jury was allowed, my financial statements were conservative and had a perfect 100% conservative/non-reliability clause. , there were no victims (except me!), there was no crime or damage, there was only success and HAPPY BANKS.”

“As promised, President Trump has posted bond,” Trump attorney Alina Habba said in an April 1 statement. “He looks forward to asserting his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”

Two weeks ago, Lieu chastised Trump on at $175 million.

“Trump claims he's a billionaire. But he can't pay a $464 million judgment. That means he's lying. How do I know? Math. #TrumpIsBroke,” Lieu wrote.

Entrepreneur Mark Cuban took Lieu to task and said he was “wrong on this.”

“Net worth is completely different from cash in the bank. We were in a zero interest rate environment for a long, long time. So keeping cash in the bank or even in the money markets was stupid. In fact, the research yield is what killed small banks last year,” Cuban wrote.

Hertzberg, a California attorney, previously served as Speaker of the California State Assembly and Majority Leader of the California State Senate.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/don-hankey-backed-donald-trump-bond-donated-democrat-lieu-1886061 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos