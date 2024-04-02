6 months before resigning, the vice president hopes that the government of Jokowi-Ma'ruf “Husnul Khatimah”





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com– Vice-president (Wapres) Ma'ruf Amin I hope that the administration of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and himself, who only has six months left, will end well or Husnul Khatimah. Ma'ruf also understands that a number of government goals will not be achieved when both step down on October 20, 2024. “I hope me and Pak Jokowi end well husnul khotimah, that's what's important. “Of course, there are things that are achieved, there are things that are not achieved, I think it has become the norm,” Ma'ruf said at the Vice President's official residence, Jakarta , Monday (1/4/2024). According to Ma'ruf, not all goals set by the government can be achieved due to certain situations. Also read: Vice President Maruf: People say I don't play many roles However, he believes that what the government has done over the last five years will be continued by the next government. “Because this will continue, we remain optimistic that Indonesia will be even better in the future,” said Ma'ruf Amin. The former general chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) also believes that continuity and improvement are a necessity whenever a power transition occurs. Because, according to Ma'ruf, it is impossible for a single period of government to realize Indonesia's dream of becoming a developed and prosperous country. “Building this country is like building a building, each period puts the building in place and then continues, continues, continues, so that later it is hoped that it will become a building for an advanced Indonesia, a prosperous Indonesia,” said Ma’ruf Amine. As is known, in Regulation of the General Election Commission (PKPU) No. 3/2022 regarding the stages and schedule of the 2024 general elections, the elected president and vice president will be inaugurated on October 20, 2024. Also read: The vice-president declares that the post-election conditions of 2024 are more favorable, the session of deputies is hot but nothing…

