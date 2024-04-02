Politics
Biden, Xi Jinping hold talks to discuss global tensions
President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly spoke on the phone Wednesday to defuse tensions, including U.S. lawmakers' proposed ban on popular social media app TikTok.
Yahoo Finance Rick Newman highlights central points of contention between the United States and China, expanding on Biden's views on Chinese tariffs as former President Trump pushes for more in his re-election campaign.
Video transcription
– President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke earlier today by telephone for the first time since November. The conversation comes as part of ongoing efforts to defuse tensions between the two nations, with more information on what was discussed and why it matters. Rick Newman of Yahoo Finance. Rick, what did we discuss?
RICK NEWMAN: I wish I was on the call. President Biden just said how things are going. I'm just calling to check. By the way, when do you plan to invade Taiwan? Just between us. Well, one thing we know they discussed is TikTok. I mean, there's this… the House says that here in the United States, they passed a bill that would force…
– 50 to 0.
RICK NEWMAN: –cession.
– 50 to 0.
RICK NEWMAN: So force the sale of TikTok, or ban it in the United States. It is not certain that this proposal will be adopted by the Senate. But this question carries weight. I mean, there's a lot of interest in it. I think President Biden is clear. It focuses on divestment, not banning the app. They just want someone to own it and not have it based in China. So basically, I'm selling it. There are all sorts of other issues that arise. I mean, Janet Yellen, the Treasury Secretary, is going there.
She recently stated that she was concerned about the overproduction in China of many of the products currently being tried to export and that she feared that they were actually dumping cars, of electric vehicle technologies, solar panels, etc. market at below-market prices, which is what China did. I mean they can't consume everything they produce in China. So there are a lot of them. Concerns about electric vehicles and their components made in China coming to the United States.
There would be tariffs on those who came in, but they could come here and even with tariffs they could reduce the prices of American products. China is helping Russia in its war against Ukraine. It doesn't provide much military assistance. But it replaces much of what Russia can no longer get because of Western sanctions. So there are a whole series of problems between these two countries.
– So it’s positive that they’re talking to each other again.
RICK NEWMAN: Of course.
– But there are still many points of tension. We're talking more and more about the upcoming presidential election, and we were just talking during the break, trying to understand the difference and we know President Biden's China policy, which is more of a known quantity and the rhetoric that we I heard about a potential president, Trump.
RICK NEWMAN: Well, Trump is also a famous person because we know what he did regarding China when he was in the White House. He imposed these tariffs on about half of all Chinese imports, which still exist. Biden left them in place. So how would they be different between 2025 and 2029? Trump is very clear that he wants more tariffs on Chinese imports. And the way I see people characterizing… I mean, it could be that Trump is talking about new imports of up to 60% on Chinese imports.
Those he had implemented previously were only in the order of 10 to 25%. So that would be a big deal and the way I see people framing this is that Trump would really like to decouple the two economies, that is, break the very strong ties that currently exist between these two economies. And Biden doesn't really want to do that. He wants to manage certain parts of the relationship. He wants some supply chains to return to the United States. But I mean, if you look at the trade data, I mean, we still import tons of products from China.
This has long contributed to deflation or low inflation. And obviously now we have a little bit of an inflation problem. So the analysts I consult say that if Trump were actually elected and he did some of the things he's talking about, it would be inflationary. This would have the effect of driving up some prices, which is more difficult to achieve. Now is not the right time to do this. I mean, it was different when it started in 2018.
– Well, that's what I wanted to ask you. Just a very quick follow-up, because I remember when we talked about this before, when he threatened and then enacted these initial tariffs, and it was the prediction at the time that this would cause inflation. Of course, the pandemic happened. So that messed up the whole calculation. But did it have this effect? Did this initially drive up prices?
RICK NEWMAN: So Trump was really concerned about this, and here's how we know: the tariffs he imposed on Chinese imports were primarily on components. So most of them were not finished products that went directly to consumers. They weren't computers. They weren't electronic gadgets. These were components that were entering the supply chain. So it was buyers, manufacturers and producers here who bought these components, and they then had to figure out how to cope with the higher costs.
So, very carefully and deliberately, he didn't impose – he exempted finished consumer goods, most finished consumer goods, from tariffs, because if he hadn't done that, these increases in price would simply have been reflected on the label of these products, and by the same token. Somehow, Trump kept telling us that Americans don't pay tariffs. The Chinese pay tariffs, which is completely wrong. Tariffs are assessed when they arrive in the United States, the tariff revenue actually goes to the Treasury, and that causes prices to go up here. So he hid that inflation to the extent that it existed, and he put the burden on producers to figure out what to do with those prices, and then COVID hit. So it's a little difficult to sort out. But two years from now would not be a good time to take inflationary measures.
