Donald Trump to decide marijuana legalization as Florida voter, thanks to Supreme Court ruling





The Florida Supreme Court's decision to allow a marijuana legalization initiative to be placed on the November ballot will likely bring unique national attention to this year's election due to the fact that resident of Florida will have the power to decide on reform: former President Donald Trump.

While both presumptive presidential candidates, Trump and outgoing President Joe Biden, can reasonably expect to be asked about the issue while campaigning in the Sunshine State, Trump will actually have the opportunity to vote when he will fill out his ballot. And how he approaches the issue as Election Day approaches could ultimately influence the outcome, depending on whether he sends a message of support or opposition to his diehard base.

The former president has a mixed record on marijuana policy, although his rhetoric has become increasingly anti-drug, infused with stigmatizing statements toward cannabis users. That said, he has been broadly consistent in his support for states' rights to set their own marijuana laws.

“I believe his position has always been that the states should decide,” Roger Stone, a Republican consultant and longtime Trump ally, told Marijuana Moment on Tuesday.

However, he added: “I don't know if he would personally vote for it. »

Trump has made it clear that he understands the political appeal of cannabis reform, regardless of his personal views. He said last year that “from a voting standpoint, it's a pretty popular thing.” But he also said marijuana use causes significant harm and doesn't help people.

Before the 2020 elections, he urged Republicans not to place marijuana legalization initiatives on state ballots, fearing it would increase Democratic turnout in elections.

While it's true that cannabis legalization is more popular among Democratic voters, polls continue to show that a large majority of Republicans and independents also support reform.

It remains to be seen whether the popularity of cannabis factors into Trump's calculation. But putting legalization on the ballot in the critical state of Florida significantly increases the chances that the presumptive GOP nominee will be forced to speak on the record on the issue.

“The Florida Supreme Court not only put cannabis policy on the state ballot, but also on the federal ballot,” Don Murphy, a Republican lobbyist with the American Cannabis Collective, told Marijuana Moment. “It will not be possible to avoid the end of prohibition in 2024. Biden and Trump should expect questions about cannabis from journalists and debate moderators. »

“As a Florida voter, Trump will have a binary choice on Amendment 3,” he said. “If Trump votes YES and makes his support public, it’s game over for both Amendment 3 and the White House.”

Murphy added that if the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) transfers marijuana to Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), as the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has advised it to do do so, “Biden will still have failed to deliver on his campaign promises in the eyes of many cannabis advocates.

“Consumers will still go to jail for simple possession, but not in Florida. Florida Amendment 3 trumps Biden’s Annex 3,” he said. “In the half-dozen states that will decide who wins the White House, cannabis policy reform is the winner. The candidate who does more than rhetoric will be its next occupant.”

So far this election cycle, Trump has refused to pass cannabis reform. Last November, however, a spokesperson for his campaign recommended that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) take an edible to relax after his since-suspended presidential campaign.

Last year, Trump defended his extreme position that drug traffickers should be quickly convicted and executed, touting countries like China and Singapore for implementing the death penalty against drug traffickers. He argued that capital punishment is the only way to end addiction.

The comments are another example of the enigmatic drug policy worldview of the former president, who at one point said more than 30 years ago that the country needed to legalize drugs to win the war against drugs, but he is now campaigning on an aggressive war on drugs platform. .

Trump has previously appeared to make headlines for his criminal justice reform actions, namely the leniency he has granted people during his tenure in the White House, but at the same time seeks to appeal to voters as tough-on-crime candidate.

And while he has expressed support for medical cannabis and the right of states to set their own marijuana policies, he also tried last year to link mass shootings to genetically modified marijuana. And his first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, repealed Obama-era directives ordering federal prosecutors not to interfere with state cannabis laws.

Marijuana Moment reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Florida's cannabis initiative, but a representative was not immediately available.

Activists in the state are now gearing up to raise awareness about the legalization initiative. To pass on the November ballot, it will need at least 60 percent of the vote, a high threshold.

State Attorney General Ashley Moody (R), whose legal challenges to the cannabis measure and a separate abortion rights initiative the court rejected Monday, said the ruling “underscores the difficulties and divisions of allowing vague and misleading initiatives on the ballot.”

We appreciate the court reversing its precedent on Florida's privacy rights and returning the meaning of this amendment to the original intent of voters.

This decision highlights the difficulties and divisions of allowing vague and misleading initiatives on the ballot. We

— AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) April 1, 2024

“We have argued from the beginning that these two new constitutional initiatives would mislead voters,” she said. “We say it will be an uphill battle to educate them. However, we respect the decisions of the courts.

