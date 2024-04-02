The Guardian's view on Tory leveling up failure: Labor must learn lessons | Editorial





Eeveryone knows that talent, energy, enthusiasm and flair are distributed evenly across the country. This is an opportunity that does not exist and this Government’s mission is to unite and improve the whole of the UK. So Boris Johnson, in the summer of 2021, describe how his flagship policy would help the country recover from the pandemic like a coiled spring. This familiar rhetorical flourish could trigger unfortunate flashbacks to a political period conducted in the style of Mr Johnson's old column in the Daily Telegraph. But Sir Keir Starmer was precise, if opportunistic, last week. saying that much of the analysis behind the upgrade was good. Brexit itself has been a disastrous act of economic self-harm. But the seismic shock it brought to the body politic opened a necessary debate about regional inequality in post-industrial Britain. Unfortunately, Sir Keir was also right to highlight the abject failure of Mr Johnson's government, or its successors, to do anything meaningful about it. This week's Guardian report on the Leveling Up white paper's 12 missions records a litany of failures, as well as missed opportunities to be more ambitious. The divergence in life expectancy between the north and the rest of England has widened rather than narrowed, partly because of the differential impact of Covid. Economic output has rebounded after the pandemic in London, but the north and Midlands continue to suffer from chronic productivity problems. The mission to increase access to high-quality vocational training and qualifications has been largely undermined by the failure to invest in higher education institutions. Only when it came to free transfer of powers to local governments and the new combined municipal authorities was decent progress made. Naturally, Labor wants to distance itself from a discredited project. Launching the party's local election campaign last week, Sir Keir and his deputy, Angela Rayner, spoke instead of power Britain's is a slightly cumbersome nod to its own devolution plans. These measures are undoubtedly good as they promise greater control over broader policy areas to more regions. The pork barrel politics and Hunger Games bidding contests that defined conservative progress were cynical, insulting and ineffective. Labour's determination that, wherever possible, decision-making power be channeled downwards is therefore welcome. But if the redistribution of power is to be truly transformative, it will need to be accompanied by significant financial investments. As Section 114 bankruptcy notices proliferate across the country, a cross-party committee of MPs recently sounded the concern caused by the serious crisis and the financial difficulties faced by local authorities, deprived of liquidity. The more deprived the area, the more acute the problems and the worse the spiral of decline in public services. Yet last week Sir Keir channeled his inner Theresa May, saying there was no magic money tree to close a deficit that would hamper any attempt to tackle regional inequality. If the Labor leader believes this position can coexist successfully with a successful power-up programme, he may be guilty of indulging in his own magical thinking. In the absence of adequate funding, further devolution would look less like local empowerment and more like an attempt to shift the buck to Westminster. After the huge disappointment caused by the rise of the Conservatives, a Labor government will have to do more than devolve responsibilities without having the resources to deal with the task at hand.

