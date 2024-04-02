Islamist leader responsible for Erdogan's defeat in local elections attributes defeat to Sweden and Israel

Fatih Erbakan, a former political ally of the Turkish president and a notorious anti-Semitic politician, attributed the government's poor performance in Sunday's local elections to Turkey's approval of Sweden's NATO membership and its failure to impose a trade embargo on Israel.

In the May 2023 elections, Erbakan, leader of the New Islamist Welfare Party (YRP), entered into an alliance with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) and supported Erdogan during the election. 'presidential election. In return, the YRP won five parliamentary seats and obtained promises of various political changes.

The two leaders failed to forge a new alliance before local elections on March 31. Tensions arose when the AKP refused to accept the YRP's request for mayoral positions in several districts of Istanbul, leading its party to run as an independent in the elections. Erdogan was angered by the YRP's decision to nominate as mayoral candidates some politicians who had split from the AKP. Erbakan accused Erdogan of continuing his trade relations with Israel despite the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians in Gaza.

A week before the elections, Erbakan announced that Erdoan would receive support if the government increased pensions, stopped trade with Israel and closed the Krecik radar station, a NATO facility located in Malatya province, in the southeast of the country. This statement can be seen not only as an offer, but also as a political maneuver.

A significant number of AKP voters turned to the YRP in local elections for economic and political reasons, leading to a backlash against the AKP. For the first time in its history, the AKP came second in the elections, behind the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP). The YRP, on the other hand, came third, with 6.19 percent of the vote.

In his election night speech, Erbakan said the government lost votes because it failed to improve the economy. Furthermore, he stressed that continued trade with Israel, which he called “Zionist murderers,” was shameful and scandalous. He also pointed out that the approval of NATO membership for Sweden, “a country which opens its arms to terrorist organizations and is hostile to Islam and the Koran”, was another factor contributing to the loss of voice.

Similar to his late father, former Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan, known for his anti-Semitic views and who played a central role in establishing political Islam in Turkey, the younger Erbakan is a staunchly anti-Western politician and one of the main propagators of conspiracy theories in Turkey. against Jews, promoting anti-Semitism among the Turkish population. His party openly supported the Hamas terrorist attacks of October 7.

The YRP was one of the main organizations mobilizing Turks to hold rallies in front of the Israeli embassy in Ankara and its consulate general in Istanbul.

With government support, Erbakan significantly expanded his reach to a wider audience in Turkey by making frequent appearances on national television, openly propagating his anti-Semitic views on live television.

Since 2015, the number of critical and independent media outlets in Turkey has declined significantly, rendering the Turkish media landscape virtually subject to the authority of President Erdogan's office. Content published by media outlets is subject to control by Erdogan's communications office, and the selection of guests and commentators appearing on television channels requires approval from the same office.

Erbakan was one of the noted politicians and commentators whose television appearances were actively encouraged by the Erdogan government. During a interview with the pro-government party Haber Global on October 17, he reiterated well-known anti-Jewish conspiracy theories and claimed that an unwritten rule existed in the United States since the country's founding, stipulating that the president, the Vice President, the National Security Advisor, and the Secretaries of State and Defense must all be committed Zionists.

He claimed that Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress were under the influence of wealthy Jewish families, including the Rockefellers and the Rothschilds. According to Erbakan, US policy in the Middle East would remain unchanged regardless of the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election.

During the show, presenter Buket Aydn, a pro-government propagandist, and Erbakan discussed a conspiracy theory involving Jews who allegedly aided Hitler's rise to power. When Aydn raised this conspiracy, Erbakan claimed that Jewish bankers financed Hitler's political campaigns and intentionally orchestrated the persecution of Jews, thereby forcing them to emigrate to Palestine and establish the State of Israel.

Erbakan and his party are just one of many groups in Turkey that promote hatred of non-Muslims and encourage anti-Semitism. They appear to act with impunity, benefiting from the political protection granted to these hate groups by the Erdogan government. They often express opinions and ideas that align with the beliefs of Erdogan and his acolytes in the Turkish government, but which they may be reluctant to express openly due to concerns about potential international repercussions.

After the YRP's success in local elections, Erdogan's perception of the party as a rival and threat may soon become evident in the aftermath. However, the YRP has certainly become a new destination for disaffected AKP voters, which undoubtedly greatly worries Erdogan.