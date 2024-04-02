Country threatening Congress will be on fire if BJP wins: PM Modi in Rajasthan | Latest news India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, alleging that its leaders are threatening an arson attack if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the Lok Sabha elections. This election is about realizing the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'…Modi says eliminate corruption…Congress and INDI alliance are not contesting this election for the country but for their own selfish motives… They say save the corrupt, Modi asks to eliminate corruption, Modi said at a rally in Kotputli, Rajasthan. READ ALSO : Action against corruption will be intensified in third term: PM Modi in Uttarakhand This is the first election in which Congress party leaders are not talking about winning themselves but threatening the country that if BJP wins, the country will be on fire, he added. Addressing a rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had said, “If the BJP wins these rigged elections and changes the Constitution, the entire country will be on fire.” Remember this. » Continuing his attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said, “The BJP considers the entire country as a family. Congress considers its family greater than the nation. foreign land.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kotputli, Rajasthan (PTI)

..'Modi was not born to profit'. Modi was born to enjoy, but to work hard. A lot must have happened, but whatever happened in the last ten years is just a trailer, Modi said.

The Congress is responsible for the poverty that prevailed in the country for 60 years after Independence. It was only because of the Congress that India was dependent on other countries for defense technology and equipment, PM Modi said.

The Congress never allowed our armed forces to become “atmanirbhar” (self-sufficient). During the Congress rule, India was known as the largest importer of arms. However, under the BJP's rule, India is now becoming an arms exporter, he added.

Rajasthan will vote in two phases on April 19 and 26 in the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

