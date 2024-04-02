Biden and Xi hold first talks since November, talk Taiwan and tech | Joe Biden News

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first direct conversation since November, with officials describing their talk as constructive.

But details of Tuesday's phone call hinted at long-standing tensions between China and the United States, with Xi calling sovereignty issues in Taiwan a red line that should not be crossed.

The leaders last spoke on the sidelines of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California in November, with both sides welcoming progress while remaining at odds over issues including Taiwan and China. technological development.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a U.S. official said the call was more for monitoring and was not necessarily intended to make policy gains.

The two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence, the White House said in a statement following the call.

Xi, meanwhile, told Biden that the two countries should adopt a basic principle of no confrontation, no confrontation for the year, according to state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).

We should prioritize stability, not provoke unrest, not cross lines, but maintain the overall stability of China-US relations, Xi said, according to the TV station.

The call comes ahead of several weeks of diplomacy, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expected to visit China this week and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks.

The White House said Xi and Biden discussed a long list of topics, including counter-narcotics cooperation, ongoing military communication, discussions on AI risks and continued efforts on climate change and exchanges between peoples.

We believe there is no substitute for regular communication at the leadership level to effectively manage this complex and often tense bilateral relationship, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said during a press briefing Tuesday.

The talks come after months of heightened tension: The U.S. military, for example, pointed to near-miss incidents in which ships in the Taiwan Strait nearly collided and warplanes came dangerously close from each other, as part of aggressive maneuvers.

The United States and China operate in several key areas of the Pacific, including the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and any collision could lead to an escalation of tensions.

The Biden administration has made countering China's growing military and economic assertiveness in the region a key pillar of its foreign policy. It has also sought to consolidate its military alliances while maintaining trade restrictions against Beijing.

Next week, Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. China's influence in the region should be a priority.

Beijing has said U.S. limits on transfers of advanced technology and sanctions on Chinese companies are putting undue pressure on the Chinese economy. Xi told Biden that such measures did not reduce risks but created risks, according to CCTV.

The US House of Representatives, for example, recently took action against the Chinese company ByteDance. Last month, it asked ByteSance to sell its U.S.-based operations within six months or risk seeing its flagship product, social media app TikTok, banned in the country.

House leaders said the measure was aimed at preventing user information from being passed to the Chinese government, leading to potential threats to national security. Biden has signaled his willingness to sign such a bill.

The House bill, however, has not yet passed the Senate. If it were to be signed into law, the bill would likely face legal challenges in the United States due to free speech concerns.

The White House acknowledged that the issue of a TikTok ban was raised during Tuesday's call.

Another topic that weighed on the conversation was that of Taiwan, an island that China claims as its own.

On Tuesday, Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, according to the White House.

Taiwan has long been a point of contention between the United States and China. The United States recognizes the One-China policy and does not openly support Taiwan's independence. But even though the United States does not maintain formal relations with the Taiwanese government, it sells weapons to the island, and Biden himself has pledged to defend it if the territory faces a Chinese invasion .

Tensions are heightened by the fact that Taiwan held a vote in January, electing Vice President William Lai Ching-te as its next president. Lai is a long-time supporter of the self-ruled island's independence and is expected to take office on May 20.

In January, China's Ministry of National Defense said military officials stressed during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would never compromise or back down on the Taiwan issue.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said later that month that Taiwan's independence posed the greatest risk to relations between the two countries.

Other international conflicts were also discussed during Tuesday's call. Biden, for example, has raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Observers said Beijing appears more willing to reduce tensions with Washington as its economy faces a worrying outlook.