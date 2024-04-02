Politics
Biden and Xi hold first talks since November, talk Taiwan and tech | Joe Biden News
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first direct conversation since November, with officials describing their talk as constructive.
But details of Tuesday's phone call hinted at long-standing tensions between China and the United States, with Xi calling sovereignty issues in Taiwan a red line that should not be crossed.
The leaders last spoke on the sidelines of the 21-member Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California in November, with both sides welcoming progress while remaining at odds over issues including Taiwan and China. technological development.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, a U.S. official said the call was more for monitoring and was not necessarily intended to make policy gains.
The two leaders had a frank and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of divergence, the White House said in a statement following the call.
Xi, meanwhile, told Biden that the two countries should adopt a basic principle of no confrontation, no confrontation for the year, according to state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV).
We should prioritize stability, not provoke unrest, not cross lines, but maintain the overall stability of China-US relations, Xi said, according to the TV station.
The call comes ahead of several weeks of diplomacy, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expected to visit China this week and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the coming weeks.
The White House said Xi and Biden discussed a long list of topics, including counter-narcotics cooperation, ongoing military communication, discussions on AI risks and continued efforts on climate change and exchanges between peoples.
We believe there is no substitute for regular communication at the leadership level to effectively manage this complex and often tense bilateral relationship, White House National Security Advisor John Kirby said during a press briefing Tuesday.
The talks come after months of heightened tension: The U.S. military, for example, pointed to near-miss incidents in which ships in the Taiwan Strait nearly collided and warplanes came dangerously close from each other, as part of aggressive maneuvers.
The United States and China operate in several key areas of the Pacific, including the South China Sea, the East China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and any collision could lead to an escalation of tensions.
The Biden administration has made countering China's growing military and economic assertiveness in the region a key pillar of its foreign policy. It has also sought to consolidate its military alliances while maintaining trade restrictions against Beijing.
Next week, Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the White House. China's influence in the region should be a priority.
Beijing has said U.S. limits on transfers of advanced technology and sanctions on Chinese companies are putting undue pressure on the Chinese economy. Xi told Biden that such measures did not reduce risks but created risks, according to CCTV.
The US House of Representatives, for example, recently took action against the Chinese company ByteDance. Last month, it asked ByteSance to sell its U.S.-based operations within six months or risk seeing its flagship product, social media app TikTok, banned in the country.
House leaders said the measure was aimed at preventing user information from being passed to the Chinese government, leading to potential threats to national security. Biden has signaled his willingness to sign such a bill.
The House bill, however, has not yet passed the Senate. If it were to be signed into law, the bill would likely face legal challenges in the United States due to free speech concerns.
The White House acknowledged that the issue of a TikTok ban was raised during Tuesday's call.
Another topic that weighed on the conversation was that of Taiwan, an island that China claims as its own.
On Tuesday, Biden stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait as well as the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, according to the White House.
Taiwan has long been a point of contention between the United States and China. The United States recognizes the One-China policy and does not openly support Taiwan's independence. But even though the United States does not maintain formal relations with the Taiwanese government, it sells weapons to the island, and Biden himself has pledged to defend it if the territory faces a Chinese invasion .
Tensions are heightened by the fact that Taiwan held a vote in January, electing Vice President William Lai Ching-te as its next president. Lai is a long-time supporter of the self-ruled island's independence and is expected to take office on May 20.
In January, China's Ministry of National Defense said military officials stressed during a meeting with their U.S. counterparts in Washington, D.C., that Beijing would never compromise or back down on the Taiwan issue.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said later that month that Taiwan's independence posed the greatest risk to relations between the two countries.
Other international conflicts were also discussed during Tuesday's call. Biden, for example, has raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base, in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Observers said Beijing appears more willing to reduce tensions with Washington as its economy faces a worrying outlook.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/4/2/biden-and-xi-hold-first-discussions-since-november-talk-taiwan-and-tech
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden and Xi hold first talks since November, talk Taiwan and tech | Joe Biden News
- Men's tennis heads to Fort Worth, Orlando to take on No. 3 TCU and No. 24 UCF – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website
- Redefining men's fashion with a Spartan spirit and contemporary elegance
- Marriott International announces release date for first quarter 2024 earnings
- Freaks and Geeks actor Joe Flaherty dies at 82
- 2024 Election: Trump to talk about border during visits to Michigan and Wisconsin
- Country threatening Congress will be on fire if BJP wins: PM Modi in Rajasthan | Latest news India
- Islamist leader responsible for Erdogan's defeat in local elections attributes defeat to Sweden and Israel
- Learn Fingerstyle Guitar: 5 Latest Bollywood Songs | Guitar Lessons on TamsGuitar.com – Video Summary
- 2024 NFL Draft: Why Caleb Williams could be a fantasy football QB1 in Year 1
- Anthropologie's 'Best Selling Dress of All Time' Is Back in Stock for Spring and We Predict It to Sold Out
- 9 ways to ensure continuous innovation