Politics
Modi was not born for pleasure, but for hard work, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan
Kotputli, Rajasthan:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his birth was not for fun but to work hard for the welfare of the country, adding that his determination was to realize the dream of the people.
Addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli, PM Modi said, “Modi was born to profit. Modi was born to work. A lot of things had to happen, but whatever happened in the ten recent years is just a trailer…”
Listing the differences between the Congress' governance and its ten-year tenure, the Prime Minister said, “This election is about realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat…Modi says eliminate corruption…The alliance between Congress and INDI are not arguing. this election for the country but for their own selfish motives… They say save the corrupt, Modi says eliminate corruption… This is the first election in which Congress party leaders are not speaking to win the elections themselves but threaten the country that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire…”
“Your dream is Modi's determination. Modi loved what previous governments didn't even ask for… Modi sent around Rs 20,000 crores under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the accounts of over 85 lakh farmers of Rajasthan,” the Prime Minister said. Modi added.
Prime Minister Modi said that Congress is synonymous with all the diseases of the country and INDI alliance members are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness.
Addressing a rally here today, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the 2024 elections are divided into two camps: on one side there is the BJP which represents the Nation first and on the other the Congress looking for opportunities to plunder the country.
“In the 2024 elections, the country's politics seems to be divided into two camps. Today, on one side, there is the BJP, which stands for Nation First, and on the other, there is the Congress, which looks for opportunities to plunder power. On the other hand there is the BJP which considers the country as its family and on the other side there is the Congress which considers its family bigger than the country. BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has abused the country when they go abroad,” PM Modi said.
Further, the Prime Minister highlighted that this was the first time that India was exporting defense items worth 21,000 crores.
“Today in the country, BJP stands for development and solution, but Congress is the root of all diseases in the country. Whatever is the problem in the country today, the Congress Party will be considered as being the root of the problem. After independence there will be The country experienced poverty for seven decades because of the Congress. They never allowed our army to be self-reliant. Earlier we had the identity of importing arms, but today, under the BJP government, we are becoming the country that exports arms from India. This is the first time since independence that India is exporting defense items worth Rs 21,000 crore,” he said.
Sharpening his attacks on nepotism, PM Modi said this is the first election in which family parties are holding rallies to save their families.
“This is not a normal election. This election is the election of “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Rajasthan”. “This election is about eradicating corruption. It is an election to realize the dream of a self-reliant India. But the Congress and the INDI Alliance are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness. This is the first election in which family-based parties are organizing rallies to save their families, in this, all the corrupt are trying together to stop action against corruption. I say eliminate corruption; they say save the corrupt,” PM Modi added.
“In this election, the Congress is threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. Modi has been sitting for 10 years and putting out the fire started by the Congress. The need for a strong and decisive BJP government has become even more “I question dynastic parties and their corruption and that is why I am their target,” the Prime Minister said in Rajasthan.
He also pointed out that his government gave free ration to the poor, donated houses under the Prime Minister's Aawas Yojana and constructed millions of toilets due to which women's problems ended. Ayushman cards were given to the poor for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.
“Rajasthan has always strongly resisted these anti-national dynastic forces,” he said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/lok-sabha-polls-2024-modi-didnt-take-birth-for-enjoyment-but-for-hardwork-says-pm-narendra-modi-in-rajasthan-5360608
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Modi was not born for pleasure, but for hard work, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan
- Google announces it will destroy web browsing data to settle Secrets lawsuit
- SCTV, Freaks and Geeks Actor Joe Flaherty Dies WPXI
- Arena: legacy of hockey, figure skating and even dog shows – Albert Lea Tribune
- Sotbella: An innovative and forward-thinking D2C model sets new standards for inclusiveness and growth in India
- State Fair Announces Kickoff of Summer at Fair Event
- Stock Market Today: Wall Street Opens Lower as Concerns Over High Interest Rates Persist | National Affairs
- Andy Reid joins Mission 3A as Chief Operating Officer, Healthcare Portfolio
- Israel decides to shut down Al Jazeera as new law allows ban on security threats in international media
- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake was recorded in Higuey
- Biden and Xi hold first talks since November, talk Taiwan and tech | Joe Biden News
- Men's tennis heads to Fort Worth, Orlando to take on No. 3 TCU and No. 24 UCF – BYU Athletics – Official Athletics Website