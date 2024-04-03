Modi was not born for pleasure, but for hard work, says PM Narendra Modi in Rajasthan

'Your dream is Modi's determination,' says Rajasthan Chief Minister

Kotputli, Rajasthan:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his birth was not for fun but to work hard for the welfare of the country, adding that his determination was to realize the dream of the people.

Addressing the Vijay Shankhnad rally in Kotputli, PM Modi said, “Modi was born to profit. Modi was born to work. A lot of things had to happen, but whatever happened in the ten recent years is just a trailer…”

Listing the differences between the Congress' governance and its ten-year tenure, the Prime Minister said, “This election is about realizing the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat…Modi says eliminate corruption…The alliance between Congress and INDI are not arguing. this election for the country but for their own selfish motives… They say save the corrupt, Modi says eliminate corruption… This is the first election in which Congress party leaders are not speaking to win the elections themselves but threaten the country that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire…”

“Your dream is Modi's determination. Modi loved what previous governments didn't even ask for… Modi sent around Rs 20,000 crores under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to the accounts of over 85 lakh farmers of Rajasthan,” the Prime Minister said. Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi said that Congress is synonymous with all the diseases of the country and INDI alliance members are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness.

Addressing a rally here today, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the 2024 elections are divided into two camps: on one side there is the BJP which represents the Nation first and on the other the Congress looking for opportunities to plunder the country.

“In the 2024 elections, the country's politics seems to be divided into two camps. Today, on one side, there is the BJP, which stands for Nation First, and on the other, there is the Congress, which looks for opportunities to plunder power. On the other hand there is the BJP which considers the country as its family and on the other side there is the Congress which considers its family bigger than the country. BJP has raised the pride of the country while Congress has abused the country when they go abroad,” PM Modi said.

Further, the Prime Minister highlighted that this was the first time that India was exporting defense items worth 21,000 crores.

“Today in the country, BJP stands for development and solution, but Congress is the root of all diseases in the country. Whatever is the problem in the country today, the Congress Party will be considered as being the root of the problem. After independence there will be The country experienced poverty for seven decades because of the Congress. They never allowed our army to be self-reliant. Earlier we had the identity of importing arms, but today, under the BJP government, we are becoming the country that exports arms from India. This is the first time since independence that India is exporting defense items worth Rs 21,000 crore,” he said.

Sharpening his attacks on nepotism, PM Modi said this is the first election in which family parties are holding rallies to save their families.

“This is not a normal election. This election is the election of “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Rajasthan”. “This election is about eradicating corruption. It is an election to realize the dream of a self-reliant India. But the Congress and the INDI Alliance are fighting elections not for the country but for their selfishness. This is the first election in which family-based parties are organizing rallies to save their families, in this, all the corrupt are trying together to stop action against corruption. I say eliminate corruption; they say save the corrupt,” PM Modi added.

“In this election, the Congress is threatening that if the BJP wins, the country will be on fire. Modi has been sitting for 10 years and putting out the fire started by the Congress. The need for a strong and decisive BJP government has become even more “I question dynastic parties and their corruption and that is why I am their target,” the Prime Minister said in Rajasthan.

He also pointed out that his government gave free ration to the poor, donated houses under the Prime Minister's Aawas Yojana and constructed millions of toilets due to which women's problems ended. Ayushman cards were given to the poor for free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh.

“Rajasthan has always strongly resisted these anti-national dynastic forces,” he said.

