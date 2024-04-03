Jesuit priest identifies electoral fraud by Indonesian president





A Catholic priest has accused President Joko Widodo of serious ethics violations during the recent presidential elections in which his eldest son tried his luck as a vice presidential candidate and won. Father Franz Magnis-Suseno, a German-born Jesuit priest and professor of philosophy at the Jakarta-based Driyarkara School of Philosophy, revealed the allegations when he appeared as an expert witness in a trial before the Constitutional Court, a supreme court in the predominantly Muslim country. nation The professor from the institute run by the Jesuits, Franciscans and the Archdiocese of Jakarta, was presented by the legal team of the losing candidate duo of Ganjar Pranowo and Mohammad Mahfud MD during the hearing on April 2.

They are contesting the February 14 election which was won by Prabowo Subianto and his deputy Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Widodo's eldest son, with 58 percent of the vote. Magnis, an Indonesian citizen since 1977 who is often asked by lower courts for his expert opinion, said Widodo's serious ethics violations were the result of a controversial decision by the Constitutional Court. Raka became a candidate after the Constitutional Court in October allowed candidates under the age of 40 to run for president and vice president if they held a position at the regional level. The nine-member court was headed by Anwar Usman, Widodo's brother-in-law, and Raka, 36, is currently mayor of Surakarta in Central Java. Magnis, who arrived in Indonesia in 1961 and was known as a government critic, highlighted Widodo's bias in using his power to instruct civil servants, the police and the military “to support one of the candidates “. Magnis called Widodo's distribution of social assistance before the election a violation. “Yes, a violation of ethics. It is also a sign that he has lost his ethical vision,” he said. Hotman Paris Hutapea, who is part of Subianto-Raka's defense team, however, refuted Magnis' allegations. He claimed that Widodo distributed social assistance in a symbolic way. In response to the allegations, Raka told reporters: “If there are things that are not acceptable, just prove them.” Father Otto Gusti Madung, rector of the Ledalero Institute of Philosophy and Creative Technology on the predominantly Catholic island of Flores, agreed with Magnis' allegations. If abuse of power is allowed, it will set a precedent in the future that anyone in power can do anything. This is not good for democracy,” he told UCA News. If Widodo's violations are allowed to go unsanctioned, then it could undermine the rule of law, he added. Lucius Karus, a Catholic political observer, said the legal dispute will impact the election results.



Lucius Karus, a Catholic political observer, said the legal dispute will impact the election results. One might even say that it is impossible. However, it is important to discuss various allegations of fraud and ethics violations that occurred during the elections," he said. Karussa said if allowed, it would amount to "normalizing violations."

