Trump repeats border bloodbath rhetoric at Wisconsin, Michigan rallies: 2024 election news

Donald Trump repeated his controversial bloodbath rhetoric as he returned to the campaign trail in Wisconsin, where he attacked President Biden on everything from his border control policies to his golfing abilities.

The former president previously accused the media of intentionally misinterpreting his comments, after he used the term to describe the outcome of his November election defeat.

Speaking at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he said: “I'm here tonight to declare that Joe Biden's border bloodbath, remember they used the name bloodbath, I was talking about something completely different, but it is a border bloodbath that will end the day I take the oath.

Mr Trump used the phrase “bloodbath” at a rally in Ohio last month, as he warned of dire economic consequences for a US auto industry under pressure from China without his return to the White House.

The former president is taking a break from his mountain of legal troubles to return to the 2024 presidential campaign with stops in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Green Bay.

The former president gets his message across on migrant crime by referencing the recent murder of Ruby Garcia by a man who is in the U.S. illegally and was romantically involved with her.

And more importantly, who helped him do it?

Oliver O'Connell3 April 2024 00:45

1712101392What to expect from the presidential primaries in Wisconsin, Connecticut, New York and Rhode Island

Voters in the swing state of Wisconsin and three Northeast states will have the opportunity to indicate their support or opposition to their party's presumptive nominees in Tuesday's presidential primaries.

Wisconsin voters will also decide the fate of two Republican-backed statewide ballot measures that will determine how elections in the state will be run and financed.

Mike BediganApril 3, 2024 00:43

1712099756Watch: Trump is making Ruby Garcias murder a political event, Michigan Democrat saysTrump is making Ruby Garcias murder a political event, Michigan Democrat says

Mike BediganApril 3, 2024 00:15

1712099289Trump tells Wisconsin supporters that 2024 is our final battle

Donald Trump told his Wisconsin supporters that 2024 is our final battle.

It's hard-working patriots like you, Wisconsin, who built this country, and it's hard-working patriots like you who will save our country at a very, very perilous time, he said.

We will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. 2024 is our final battle and with you by my side we will take down the deep state, we will expel the warmongers.

With your support, we will achieve a victory like no one has ever seen before. We will remove crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in our country's history, from the White House, and we will take back our country on November 5, 2024, the most important day in our country's history.

Mike BediganApril 3, 2024 00:08

1712097910ICYMI: Trump posts $175 million bond in civil fraud case

Oliver O'ConnellApril 2, 2024 11:45 p.m.

1712097862Trump says he's been charged more than Al Capone

Donald Trump claimed he was charged more times than infamous US gangster Al Capone during his rally in Wisconsin.

I've been charged more than Alphonse Capone Scarface, you know, he said.

Bad, he was, you know… if you ever watched Alphonse Capone, you wouldn't be hard at all. You'd probably be dead by morning, I was charged more than Alfonse.

Alphonse was a hard man. they made a movie called Scarface, watch it.

Mike BediganApril 2, 2024 11:44 p.m.

1712097185Trump repeats border bloodshed rhetoric at Wisconsin rally

Donald Trump repeated his previously controversial bloodbath rhetoric as he returned to the campaign trail in Wisconsin.

The former president accused the media of deliberately misinterpreting his comments, after previously using the term to describe the outcome of his November election defeat.

Speaking at a rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, he said: “I'm here tonight to declare that Joe Biden's border bloodbath, remember they used the name bloodbath, I was talking about something completely different, but it is a border bloodbath that will end the day I take the oath.

With your vote, I will seal the border, I will stop the invasion, I will end the carnage, the bloodshed and the killings and we will crush the human traffickers.

Mr Trump used the phrase “bloodbath” at a rally in Ohio last month, as he warned of dire economic consequences for a US auto industry under pressure from China without his return to the White House.

If I am not elected, it will be a bloodbath for the country, he declared.

Mike BediganApril 2, 2024 11:33 p.m.

1712096765Trump attacks Biden's golf skills

At his rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump mocked President Joe Biden's golf skills, while claiming Mr. Biden excelled at election cheating and misinformation.

You know, if pilots come, he says I used to fly planes. If truckers come, he says I was trucking. I drove a nice truck, he said. His biggest lie of all he said…have you ever seen him swing a golf club, he's like that.

Mr. Trump, an avid golfer, then did a disconcerting impression of Mr. Biden playing golf.

He said he had a handicap of six… It's not a handicap of 36, he said.

Mr. Biden had previously challenged Mr. Trump to a game of golf.

Mike BediganApril 2, 2024 11:26 p.m.

1712096335Trump suggests November 5 be called Christian Visibility Day

At a rally in Wisconsin, Donald Trump attacked President Joe Biden's decision to recognize Trans Day of Visibility, which this year fell on the same day as Easter Sunday.

The former president suggested that November 5, 2024, the date set for the US general election, be called Christian Visibility Day.

What was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday a day of trans visibility, he said to boos from his supporters.

Such total disrespect to Christians, and November 5th is going to be called something else, you know what it's going to be called? Christian Visibility Day: When Christians show up in numbers no one has ever seen before.

Let’s call it Christian Visibility Day.

Mike BediganApril 2, 2024 11:18 p.m.

1712096110Lev Parnas asks if Marjorie Taylor Greene is naive, misinformed, corrupt or just plain stupid.

Former Rudy Giuliani associate and Ukrainian-American businessman Lev Parnas asked today on .

Oliver O'ConnellApril 2, 2024 11:15 p.m.

