AKP to strengthen ties with Turkish people (Erdoan)





The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is obliged to realize and correct its mistakes in order to strengthen its ties with the Turkish people, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said after chairing the first meeting of the Central Executive Council ( MYK) of the party after the local elections of March 31. Tuesday. Focusing on the election results, the meeting concluded that the ruling party, which lost elections for the first time since 2001, would identify its shortcomings in order not to pay a higher price and become a party similar to those he criticizes, sources said. said. The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) won elections for the first time in four decades, winning 35 municipalities, including 14 metropolitan municipalities. Compared to the 2019 local elections, the AKP lost the number of municipalities it governs, as well as the votes it received in the March 31 elections. The MYK meeting, which lasted four hours, focused on an in-depth analysis of the elections and discussed why most AK Party voters chose not to vote, as evidenced by the low turnout . In addition to the losses of the AKP party, the highlight of this election is the drop in the participation rate, around 78.1%, compared to 84.6% during the municipal elections of 2019 and more than 84% during the second round of the presidential election last May. As some political experts have argued, it is unclear whether voter apathy linked to the same parties consistently winning played a role in the low turnout. The President noted that the party headquarters, organization and candidates all had an equal share in the outcome of the elections and would thoroughly evaluate all processes leading to the elections, including the candidate selection stages. The sources also highlighted the current state of the economy and the high cost of living, which particularly increased after the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war, and that the living conditions of various segments of the society, including elderly people living in retirement, has deteriorated. The MYK meeting also addressed complaints submitted by citizens regarding the party administration, provincial and district party organizations, mayors, legislators and other party members and ways to overcome these problems. Sources noted that President Erdoan said that the AKP would never erect a wall between itself and the people, that such a stance would be its biggest enemy and that the party would not hesitate to hold its members accountable. members for their actions. Party leaders will also hold a meeting to evaluate the election results in Amasya, Ktahya and Krkkale provinces, where the People's Alliance, consisting of the AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), fielded candidates separated instead of one and lost. in the CHP, when they could have won if they had a single unified candidate like they did in other cities. In his first speech, after the first unofficial election results were made public, Erdoan acknowledged the failure of the success while hailing what he called the victory of democracy. Addressing a crowd gathered outside the AK Party headquarters in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said the nation had demonstrated its will in the elections without facing any coercion and that it was a major gain for the Turkish democracy. “The winner of this election is democracy, the will of the nation, regardless of the political views of the electorate,” he said.

