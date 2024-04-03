Joe Biden warns Xi Jinping on Pacific partners, trade and the Middle East





A senior White House official earlier told reporters that a reduction in risky and coercive incidents, such as interceptions by Chinese warplanes, since last November was a welcome signal of more responsible behavior. However, concerns remained about how China was treating other allies in the region, including Australia. “We haven't seen a reduction in some of the dangerous behavior around Second Thomas Shoal and around some of our other partners with China, whether it's Japan or Australia, in different parts of the Pacific.” , said the senior official. The President's Concerns About PRC Destabilization [Peoples Republic of China] actions in the South China Sea, included the recent dangerous action by its Coast Guard against routine Philippine maritime operations. We are increasingly concerned that the PRC's behavior in this space could bring us closer to unintended consequences, both among our Philippine partners. The president also raised concerns about China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security. Discussions also focused on China's influence in the Middle East. We have been quite clear during these high-level engagements about the role the PRC should play in using its influence with Iran, particularly to stop Houthi attacks on civilian shipping in the Red Sea, said a senior official. These factors exacerbate regional tensions, instability and, of course, impact trade flows. China should have a very direct interest in trying to limit these consequences. During the meeting, both presidents agreed to pick up the phone and talk when needed. They also agreed to promote their interests in ministerial diplomacy, including visits to China by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Ms. Yellen will make her second trip to China this week for high-level talks aimed at further stabilizing relations between the world's largest economies as political rancor in the United States escalates ahead of the presidential election. Over four days of meetings in Guangzhou and Beijing, Yellen plans to meet with representatives of American companies, Chinese students and professors and senior Chinese economic officials. Last week, President Xi met with more than a dozen U.S. leaders and academics in Beijing's bid to woo foreign investors. Mr. Kirby noted that President Biden has also expressed ongoing concerns about the PRC's unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices. Last month, the Biden administration backed Albanian government moves to recognize clean nickel, in a bid to help struggling Australian miners crushed by an oversupply from Chinese companies in Indonesia. President Biden also emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced American technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment. He also mentioned TikTok as part of a technology discussion. The White House said there was hope for another in-person meeting this year between the two leaders. With PA

