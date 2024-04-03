Politics
PDI-P Secretary General Says There Are Similarities Between Jokowi and Suharto
DRAWING. PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto provided information on the results of the 2024 elections in Jakarta, Monday (25/3/2024). The PDIP admitted that it was grateful after successfully winning legislative elections for three consecutive terms amid political attacks targeting the party. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Akbar Nugroho Gumay/YU
Source: Kompas.com
KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. PDI-P Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto believes that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the second President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soeharto, have similarities in their attempt to maintain power.
Both, Hasto said, maintained power through elections.
He considered that Suharto and Jokowi had done it abuse of power or abuse of power, such as taking advantage of state officials.
This was conveyed by Hasto in the review of the book by NU, PNI and Ken Ward on the 1971 (1972) election violence in the Cikini area, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (02/04/2024).
While reading this book, Hasto admitted that he saw not only Suharto's face, but also Jokowi's. “I tried to get rid of Pak Jokowi, but it was difficult. Naturally, I have been with Pak Jokowi for 23 years.
But are the characters (Jokowi and Suharto) the same? “We’ll see later,” Hasto said during the discussion.
Hasto gave an example of how President Soeharto's leaders resorted to violence during the 1971 elections simply to maintain power.
It ultimately became the point of consolidation of authoritarian power until 27 years later. The violence under the Soeharto regime that Hasto refers to was violence against journalists.
According to Hasto, the same thing also happened under President Jokowi's leadership. Hasto also said that in the 1971 elections, the Election Supervisory Body (now KPU) played a role.
According to him, this is also visible at the moment, except for the DKPP which is still showing its credibility. “We view others as part of a scenario of abuse of power,” he said.
According to Hasto, Suharto had 18 months to prepare a scenario to maintain his leadership through his political operators, namely Ali Murtopo, Amir Machmud and Sujono Mardani.
“How many months for Mr. Jokowi? I can't answer yet. Well, if you measure it first, Mr. LBP (Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan) said that in PDI Perjuangan there are actually 70 percent, I forgot the number, those who agreed to extend their mandate on March 11, 2022, which means 19 “It took 16 months to prepare. If you look at it, Mr. Anwar Usman got married in June,” Hasto said.
Then, Hasto said, Soeharto built with dreams a narrative of national development, political stability, security, acceleration and modernization of development for the next 25 years.
At this time, academics were also involved in a campaign to accelerate modernization. However, the process lacks freedom, democracy and the right of association.
“This is what happened and I tried to compare the powers of Suharto and Jokowi, in fact there are similarities,” Hasto said.
Sissi abuse of power other Soeharto era, Hasto said, including using the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, SHELTER and Special Operations (OPSUS).
Meanwhile, during the Jokowi era, Hasto said abuse of power was seen not only through the TNI/Polri, but also at the ministry/agency level.
He gave the example of police intimidating chancellors into making videos with positive narratives about the development of the Jokowi era.
“Well now there is Cooling systemThis Cooling system those who served to neutralize him, including Unika Chancellor Soegijapranata, were obviously directly involved, right up to the preparation of the video, what about? “The police are involved in political affairs,” the Yogyakarta politician said.
This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “Hasto says there are similarities between Jokowi and Suharto”
