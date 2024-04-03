PM Modi to address first election campaign in Maharashtra on April 10 | News from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first election rally in Maharashtra at Kanhan in Nagpur district of Vidarbha on April 10. As per the received schedule, the Prime Minister's first rally in Maharashtra will take place on April 10. It will be held in Kanhan in Nagpur district, BJP spokesperson Vishwas Pathak said on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to address a rally on April 6 in Gondia, also in Vidarbha region. Elections for five seats in the eastern Vidarbha region will be held on April 19. The constituencies are Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur. Elections in the state will be held in five phases between April 19 and May 20. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is the BJP candidate for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat. In what is shaping up to be a direct fight, the Congress has removed Nagpur West MP Vikas Thakre from the seat. Gadkari has won twice from Nagpur in 2014 and 2019. On Tuesday, Gadkari accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis campaigned in Nagpur South West constituency. Fadnavis represents Nagpur South West in the Assembly. Thakre also launched his public awareness campaign in Maharashtra's second capital. In Chandrapur seat, BJP state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is pitted against Congress candidate Pratibha Dhanorkar. In the 2019 polls, Chandrapur was the only seat won by Congress candidate Suresh Dhanorkar. However, in May 2023, Suresh Dhanorkar died at the age of 47. This time, the Congress fielded his wife as the party candidate for the seat. Of the five seats going to polls in the first phase, the BJP is contesting from four Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondia and Gadchiroli-Chimur, while the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is contesting from Ramtek . In Bhandara-Gondia, BJP MP Sunil Mendhe is pitted against Congress candidate Prashant Padole. While Gadchiroli-Chimur will see a fight between BJP MP Ashok Nete and Congress Namdeo Kirsan. In Ramtek, the contest is between Senas Raju Parve and Congress Shyamrao Barve. Initially, the Congress had fielded Rashmi Barve. But his nomination was rejected on caste grounds. As a result, her husband Shyamrao Barve, who had also filed his nomination, became the official candidate of the party. Another candidate, Kishore Gajbiye, decided to run as an independent. In 2019, Gajbiye was the official Ramtek Congress candidate against the then undivided Shiv Sena candidate Krupal Tumane, who won the seat.

