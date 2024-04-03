How Trump Posted the $175 Million Bail in His Civil Fraud Case





Former President Donald Trump's lawyers were in discussions to achieve what they described as a “practical impossibility” when a New York appeals court narrowly reduced the amount of bail they had to post due to a judgment in his civil fraud case. 400 million dollars.

Don Hankey, billionaire chairman of Knight Insurance Group, told NBC News he was negotiating to post a much larger $557 million bond with the Trump Organization when the state's appellate division lowered the required bond at $175 million.

A bond for that amount was posted Monday evening, underwritten by Hankey's Knight Specialty Insurance Co. Hankey said the bond was fully secured by Trump's company's cash on hand. “It was a good experience,” Hankey said.

Posting the bond prevents New York Attorney General Letitia James from collecting the $464 million judgment against Trump and his co-defendants in a civil fraud case while the appeal process plays out.

Judge Arthur Engoron issued a massive judgment, an award of more than $350 million that ballooned to $464 million with prejudgment interest after finding that Trump, his company and his top executives committed persistent fraud on several years.

Trump immediately appealed the sentence, arguing that it was filled with errors and that the judge had double- or triple-counted some damages. In New York, if individuals or companies wish to stay judgments while they appeal, they generally must post collateral for the full awards, and more.

Because state law requires a 9% annual interest rate on judgments while a party appeals, New York courts generally require collateral of 120% of the amount awarded. For Trump and his co-defendants, that would amount to a total of $557 million, their lawyers said in court filings.

Trump's lawyers pleaded with the appeals court to reduce the amount they had to pay to $100 million. They argued that having to report the full amount was “impossible” and that it would force Trump and his company to start selling off assets because they didn't have much cash on hand.

A single appeals court judge denied that request in late February, but gave Trump an accelerated briefing schedule to make his case before a full panel of judges before the date James would begin collecting the judgement.

Trump's lawyers then discussed the difficulties encountered in raising the necessary funds.

The defendants' continued diligent efforts have proven that bail for the full judgment amount is a practical impossibility, they said in a March 18 filing. These diligent efforts included approaching approximately 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.

They added that their efforts had proven that it was not possible to obtain an appeal bond for the full amount of the judgment under the circumstances presented. This is largely because most bond companies would not accept hard assets such as real estate as collateral, but would only accept cash or cash equivalents (such as marketable securities). ), according to their file.

Experts told NBC News that Trump needed the appeals court to take a break because if James had started seizing assets, the results could have been disastrous for his business, potentially leading to bankruptcy.

Trump's lawyers asked the appeals court to spare the defendants from providing any collateral while the appeal process plays out, saying that “Trump's real estate holdings, including iconic properties like 40 Wall Street, Doral Miami and Mar-a-Lago, greatly exceed the judgment amount” and could be used to satisfy the award if they lost their appeal.

Soon after, Hankey, who told Forbes he had supported Trump's political campaigns in the past, got involved. He told NBC News that he had been following Trump's struggles to get a link in the news and “let an acquaintance of mine know” with ties to Trump that the huge link was something he could “consider”.

He said he was on his second day of negotiations with a Trump Organization lawyer when the Appellate Division reduced the bail amount to $175 million and gave Trump 10 days to get there. This deadline was due to expire on Thursday.

“When the bond was reduced, we thought they might cover the damages themselves and didn't think we'd hear back from them, but they called us back” a few days later, Hankey said. Negotiations moved quickly, with the company saying it would secure the full amount using a combination of cash and bonds. The money he ultimately invested appeared to be all cash, Hankey added.

“We have done bonds in the past, but this is a significant size for us and for everyone,” he said, adding that his involvement had nothing to do with politics.

“That’s what we do,” he said. “I would be happy to do that for a Republican or a Democrat.”

