Trump holds campaign rally in downtown Green Bay





GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Former President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in downtown Green Bay.

Doors open Tuesday at 2 p.m. for Trump's first visit to our state since 2022. He is scheduled to speak at 5 p.m.

President Joe Biden has been here four times since January of last year and he will come to Madison next Monday.

We were told Trump would set the agenda for another term if he beats President Joe Biden in November. His campaign says he will today highlight the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, which the Trump campaign calls a bloodbath at Biden's border because of crimes illegally committed by people in that country.

Meanwhile, Democrats went after Trump at an event of their own in Brown County this morning, claiming Trump has ignored the state since 2022.

Wisconsin is not one of fifty states this year, but one of five, said Brian Schimming, chairman of the Wisconsin GOP. The truth is that the presidential race will come down to five or six states and the top one on everyone's list is probably Wisconsin.

Donald Trump doesn't care about Wisconsin and he has the track record to prove it, Secretary of State Sarah Gowlewski said. Today is the first time Trump has been here in almost two years. You know why? He's been too busy focusing on himself.

A number of senior Republicans are expected to join Trump on stage today. This includes U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde, and we also expect many Republicans running for the 8th Congressional seat to be vacated by Mike Gallagher.

At the rally, Donald Trump endorsed Hovde's campaign for U.S. Senate. and made him speak during the rally.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party released a statement regarding the endorsement:

Eric Hovde and Donald Trump are birds of a feather: two rich, out-of-touch guys racing to put themselves first and Wisconsinites last. From banning abortion to repealing the Affordable Care Act to promoting MAGA conspiracies around January 6 and the 2020 election, Donald Trump and Eric Hovde won't fight for values of Wisconsin.

DEBRIEF: Trump holds campaign rally in downtown Green Bay

Law enforcement is prepared to ensure the event is as efficient and safe as possible. Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych says local, state and federal agencies are working together and putting their training into practice.

Marquette Law School Poll director, taking a close look at Trump's visit. He says he's confident this could be the first of many upcoming trips to our area.

“It shows that the Trump campaign, much like the Biden campaign, understands that Wisconsin is likely a swing state here in the fall, so I would expect to see fairly frequent visits from Trump as well as Biden in the months to come,” said Charles Franklin, Ph.D.

Commander Warych says police are working closely with the Department of Public Works to ensure there are enough parking spaces and to create a plan to make it as easy as possible for people to get in and out.

Well, have more coverage throughout the evening.

