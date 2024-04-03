Boris Johnson behaved in the best possible way for the Brexit election and it is working

As the finish line of Britain's Brexit election came into view on Thursday, Boris Johnson's mouth had more or less avoided the kind of gaffes that grabbed headlines and partly defined his political career until now. upon the arrival of four-year-old Jack.

To start the week, a photo of the little boy lying on the floor of a Leeds hospital waiting to be treated for pneumonia made the front page of the Daily Mirror. The image instantly became a powerful symbol of a healthcare system in decline.

But instead of offering a compassionate response, the Conservative leader fumbled through a scrum, doing his best to avoid directly addressing the issue.

He looked away, then offered a noncommittal response before grabbing a reporter's phone and putting it in his pocket so he wouldn't have to look at Jack's photo.

“He doesn’t care,” Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn later said. “This is an example of what is happening in our NHS [National Health Service].

Whether this particular moment will haunt Johnson on Election Day remains to be seen. What's perhaps more remarkable is how rare such moments were for Johnson on the campaign trail.

Johnson's entire career has been punctuated by them.

He used derogatory slurs to refer to gays and black people, and notoriously compared the appearance of women wearing burqas to the British. mail boxes.

His tenure as British foreign secretary was widely seen as a failure, largely because of off-the-cuff remarks about a British-Iranian woman detained in Iran on espionage charges.

Her false suggestion that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “teaching journalism” in Iran and was not just a tourist undermined efforts to free her and she remains in prison to this day.

However, in this election, there were few big mistakes. And, perhaps as a result, polls suggest Johnson heads into Thursday's vote with a chance of winning the majority he would need to take the United Kingdom out of the European Union on his own terms.

“His guardians have tried to make sure he doesn't make a lot of mistakes,” said Neil Sherlock, a business consultant and political adviser who has known Johnson since their years together in student politics at Oxford University. .

“They want him to be out there, doing things, but not being questioned too closely.”

Old enemies

Sherlock, who now campaigns for Britain's Liberal Democrats, actually ran against Johnson in 1984 for the post of Oxford Union president of society debates and won.

For three decades he has closely watched his old enemy move from a career in journalism to politics, first as an MP in the House of Commons, then Mayor of London, Minister and now Prime Minister.

“I don't think he's particularly changed from the kind of person he was when I first knew him,” Sherlock told CBC News in an interview.

“He's always really focused on… his role as a performer, using rhetoric and jokes to distract. And he takes a break where he sort of plays with his hair.

“People either love him or hate him.”

An opinion piece in The Times last weekend presented the dual narrative of Britain's relationship with Johnson more colorfully:

“They know he's a scoundrel, that he's a cheat, that he's a selfish careerist… But something in his naughtiness seduces them.”

The writer, former Conservative MP Matthew Parris, then added:

“Lying comes to him as easily as breathing.”

Flip flops

Johnson's about-face included reversals on everything of Brexit to build a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

Just days ago, the leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, which had supported the Conservatives in government, accused Johnson of “betrayal” for changing his position on a customs deal for Ireland of the North after Brexit.

For Neil Sherlock, the quality in Johnson that dominated all others at Oxford and still dominates today is his sense of entitlement and ambition.

“The main thing was to keep his job. The main thing for him, probably from the first day he came to Oxford, was to be president of the Oxford Union. And I think from the first day he term as an elected politician, he wanted to be Prime Minister.”

“So it’s a lot more about the work that maybe a very detailed view of how it goes TO DO work.”

This election, Johnson's campaign can probably be summed up in one sentence: “Let's get Brexit done.”

To drive the point home literally, one of his latest election tricks was to drive a backhoe with this phrase attached to the excavator through a fake brick wall painted with the words: “Gridlock.”

Johnson assumed leadership of the Tories, and with it the role of prime minister, last summer, promising to take Britain out of the European Union by mid-October. But time and again he lost key votes in parliament after opposition parties formed a united front against his timetable and the threat of leaving the EU without a deal setting out the terms of separation.

Labor, of course, says the Conservative program will finalize nothing and that years of negotiations and uncertainty will surely follow as new trade deals are negotiated with Britain's partners.

“Corbyn is dangerous”

Yet the unanimity of opinion polls that put Johnson ahead in the race suggests that the “do it” campaign has helped strengthen his position.

CBC News visited the north London constituency of Enfield Southgate, which voted “Remain” in the 2016 referendum, but where Brexit fatigue could give Conservative candidate David Burrowes a chance.

Burrowes represented the working-class area, known for its Turkish shops and restaurants, for 12 years as an MP before Labor won the seat in a surprise 2017.

At the country's gates, Brexit is the voters' priority. And whatever Johnson's faults, Burrowes says, he is seen as a more competent leader than Jeremy Corbyn.

“Whatever you think of his weaknesses, the difference between him and Corbyn Corbyn is dangerous. The fact that he is going to destroy our economy,” Burrowes said.

The Labor platform, which seems particularly popular with young voterscalls for a radical repositioning of the British economy, with higher taxes, free university education and a renationalisation of the rail system.

Conservatives claim these proposals would bankrupt the country.

Home assistance

Among the shops on Enfield's high street is travel agency Cyplon Holidays, a third-generation business now run by Tass Auastasi.

“I like him,” Auastasi said of Johnson. “He reminds me [U.S. President Donald] Asset. They are both very great characters. I think he’ll do a good job.”

While Auastasi says it voted to remain in the European Union, uncertainty over what happens next is hurting its business. People are delaying booking their vacations because they are concerned about possible visa issues and other changes.

“Brexit must be achieved,” he said.

Despite his inappropriate remarks and tendency to make policy on the fly, Johnson will bring more certainty to business than Labor can, Auastasi said.

“He's just human. He's normal,” he said. “Everyone has done something in the past that might not be considered as such today, but at the time it was okay.”

Crucial majority

With all opposition parties opposed to Johnson's Brexit plans, a Conservative majority is the only possible path to getting the current exit deal with the EU approved.

And even with favorable polls, Neil Sherlock believes that this is far from guaranteed.

“Boris Johnson can be beaten in an election,” he said. “People who say that [he’s] is going to have a large majority, well, we'll see. Siege by seat, the battles are often very different.”