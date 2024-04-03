Turkey denies newly elected pro-Kurdish mayor the right to hold office in the east of the country

ANKARA, Turkey Turkish electoral authorities on Tuesday denied a newly elected mayor from a pro-Kurdish political party the right to hold office in an eastern city and replaced him with their second candidate, a candidate from ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Sunday's local elections dealt a blow to Erdogan and his Islamic-oriented Justice and Development party after their victories last year in presidential and parliamentary elections.

The main opposition party retained its hold on Istanbul and the capital Ankara and made huge gains elsewhere while the pro-Kurdish Equality and Democracy Party, or DEM, won several municipalities in the regions Turkey's Kurdish majority, despite years of repression and thousands of political pressures. activists arrested.

The decision to revoke the mandate of Abdullah Zeydan of the DEM after his victory in Van, in the east of the country, sparked condemnations and street protests on Tuesday. Police used a water cannon and tear gas to disperse the protest in Van. DEM said it would seek to appeal the decision.

The main center-left opposition party, the Republican People's Party, or CHP, also condemned the move and sent a party delegation to Van to show support for Zeydan.

In revoking his mandate, the electoral authority cited a last-minute court ruling that overturned an earlier court ruling that the politician, who had spent time in prison, could run for office.

Zeydan won 55% of the vote in Van in Sunday's poll. The second-place candidate, Abdullah Arvas of Erdogan's Justice and Development Party, received 27 percent.

In addition to Van, DEM won the municipalities of nine provinces in southeastern Turkey, with a Kurdish majority.

In recent years, Erdogan's government has removed elected pro-Kurdish mayors from office over alleged ties to Kurdish militants and replaced them with state-appointed administrators.