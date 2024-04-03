10 Great Quotes From Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kotputli Speech | Election news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Kotputli, Rajasthan Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday he targeted the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi» the remark of “the country will burn”. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Kotputli, Modi outlined his vision for development if his party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was elected to a historic third term in power. Below are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi's impassioned speech: 1. “Modi was not born to have fun, Modi was born to work. What has happened in 10 years is just a trailer, there is still a lot to do (Modi is not not born to have fun; Modi was born to work)” 2. “A senior Congress leader (referring to Rahul Gandhi) does not talk about his own victory; he warns that if the BJP wins, the country will burn. Modi 10 saal se baitha tumhari lagai hui aag bujha raha hai (For 10 years, Modi put out the fires you started).” 3. “In the 2024 elections, politics is divided into two camps. On one side, with a message of putting the country first, stands the BJP; on the other, it is the Congress, which aims to plunder the nation.” 4. “BJP means development and solutions. Congress means bimari ki jad (Congress symbolizes the root cause of every problem). Wherever there is a problem in the country, you will find Congress at its root.” 5. “Sahi neeyat, sahi natije (Good intention, good results).” 6. “Free ration will continue for the next five years. I will not let any poor person light his house. If a child has to eat a starving animal, it is not acceptable. No one has heard of him, Modi will loved it (I) will not let a poor person's home go cold. It is unacceptable for a child to sleep on an empty stomach. Those who were neglected, Modi took care of them. 7. “It is said that Modi has no family, so he does not indulge in corruption. Are you going to indulge in corruption just because you have a family? Mera Bharat mera parivar hai. Ye zubaan ke pakke logo ki dharti hai. Apka sapna hi Modi ka sankalp hai (My India is my family. This land belongs to those who are true to their word. Your dream is Modi's pledge).” 8. “Congress is the one who is abusing India by sending foreigners. Rajasthan is fighting against family power.” 9. “Ye chunav viksit bharat ke sankalp ka chunav hai. This election is to make India the third largest economy. This election is to eradicate corruption. This election is for the welfare of farmers. This election is to provide har ghar jal.” 10. “INDI Alliance is working for its own interests. This is the first election where dynastic political parties are holding rallies upon rallies to protect their families. All the corrupt are united to prevent any action against corruption. I say eradicate corruption, they say they save the corrupt.”

