



President Biden briefed his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the U.S. position on several issues in a phone call Tuesday, the White House said; Xi's response was basically FU. No, Xi did not use those exact terms. But close enough. Biden highlighted the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and the Americas' commitment to denuclearization of North Korea, the White House reported. And he raised concerns about climate change, China's support for Russia's defense industrial base and its unfair trade policies, etc., etc. However, Xi, according to that of Beijing later reading, emphasized that Taiwan was a red line that should not be crossed. More than Article Editorial Board

He threatened that in the face of (supposedly US) efforts to encourage Taiwan's independence, China would not stand idly by. Xi accused Washington of adopting a series of measures aimed at suppressing China's trade and technological development and imposing sanctions on Chinese entities, creating risks. If Washington insists on containing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, Biden lectured Xi, China will not stand by and watch. Stay up to date with the most important news of the day Stay up to date with the latest news with Evening Update. Thanks for recording! Indeed, the two nations could descend into conflict. The Chinese account describes Biden as defensive, saying he reiterated the U.S. goal of not changing the Chinese system and that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence but instead follows the one-China policy. On which side is the “reading” more accurate? Consider their respective records of action. China constantly provokes Taiwan, sends fentanyl ingredients to Mexico, completely abandons its treaty promises to let freedom ring in Hong Kong, deploys spy balloons over America, helps Russia in its war against Ukraine, claims that the South China Sea is its territory, pumps more and more. carbon in the air despite calls from John Kerry. . . The list is frankly endless. Biden, for his part, did not take A One significant public action that led China to withdraw: The White House did not even inform Americans of the existence of the spy balloon until ordinary citizens spotted it. Maybe Beijing has damning dirt on the Biden family's multimillion-dollar “business” dealings in China, or maybe the president is playing rabbit just because he always fears an “escalation” abroad. Whether words or actions, the bottom line remains: Xi bullies, and Biden just chatters.

