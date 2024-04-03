Photo of PM Modi sitting while President Murmu stands goes viral with misleading claim India TV





Image Source: INDIA TV Screenshot of PM Modi's post sitting while President Murmu goes viral with misleading claim. A viral photo depicting President Droupadi Murmu standing while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani sit has sparked misleading claims online, alleging disrespect towards the President on the part of the Prime Minister and Advani. However, the India TV Fact Check team refuted these claims, revealing that other photos from the same event show President Murmu sitting comfortably alongside Prime Minister Modi and LK Advani. Bharat Ratna Ceremony Recently, LK Advani received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, from President Droupadi Murmu in the presence of dignitaries including Prime Minister Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. The ceremony took place at the Advanis residence due to his health constraints and mobility problems. Misleading claims Despite the actual seating arrangement captured in several photos from the event, a caption accompanying the viral photo criticizes Prime Minister Modi for allegedly sitting while the president is standing, insinuating a lack of respect for his authority. This false narrative has gained attention across social media platforms. Image Source: INDIA TV Screenshot of a viral photo depicting President Droupadi Murmu standing while Prime Minister Modi and former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani are seated. Social media response Shiv Sena deputy leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared the misleading photo, urging viewers to caption it. Similarly, another user on Facebook shared the image with a similar misleading caption. Debunking misinformation The India TV Fact Check teams' investigation revealed the truth behind the viral photo. Although a video of the event shows President Murmu standing, subsequent clips clearly show her sitting alongside Prime Minister Modi and LK Advani after presenting Advani with the Bharat Ratna medal. Image Source: INDIA TV The India TV Fact Check teams' investigation revealed the truth behind the viral photo. Contextual analysis During the award ceremony, other esteemed guests including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also seated, thereby providing additional context to the seating arrangements and debunking false allegations of disrespect towards President Murmu. Read also |FACT CHECK: Alleged 'wild' courtroom exchange between Delhi CM Kejriwal and ASG Raju turned out to be false

