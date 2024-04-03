WATCH: Donald Trump Rally at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay





GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The rally in support of former United States President Donald Trump has officially ended at the Hyatt Regency in Green Bay.

Trump touched on a number of topics, including the border, the economy and foreign relations. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson spoke before Trump's arrival, as did Eric Hovde, who is running to unseat Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As Wisconsinites vote across the state, Donald Trump is expected to speak at a rally in Green Bay.

Former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a speech at a rally in Green Bay around 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency on Main Street.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. It was not specified whether there would be other speakers besides Trump.

In addition to Green Bay, Trump appeared for the first time in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Democratic Party Chairman Ben Wikler released a statement ahead of Trump's visit to Wisconsin:

As Wisconsinites head to the polls today to vote in crucial local elections across the state, Donald Trump will finally return to Wisconsin, 19 months after his last visit, still spouting lies about his defeat in 2020. Nearly four years later, Donald Trump is even more focused on the lie he won in Wisconsin years ago than on the challenges Wisconsinites face today. Since Trump's last visit to Wisconsin, President Biden and Vice President Harris have not only shown up, but they have delivered on their promises for Wisconsin time and time again, reducing health care costs, investing in infrastructure and bringing jobs back to Wisconsin. Donald Trump's trip to Green Bay today can't erase the years he spent ignoring Wisconsin, and Wisconsinites haven't forgotten all the ways he failed our state.

Ben Wikler, Chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party

