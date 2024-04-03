Gumbasa Dam and Irrigation, Sigi Regency inaugurated by President Joko Widodo





HAMMER The rehabilitation of the dam and reconstruction of the irrigation area in Gumbasa, Sigi Regency, Central Sulawesi, was finally inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI), Ir Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday, March 27 2024. The dam project carried out by PT Minarta Dutautama can finally be used by farmers in Sigi Regency who have long lacked irrigation water from Gumbasa Dam, Pakuli Village. For about five years, farmers in Sigi Regency, especially those whose land relies on irrigation water from Gumbasa, have been unable to work in their rice fields. This is due to the damage caused to the Gumbasa dam and irrigation network due to the earthquake of September 28, 2018. In addition to damaging the dams and irrigation networks, it also damaged thousands of hectares of farmland for deer. During the inauguration, President Jokowi said the rehabilitation of the Gumbasa Dam and irrigation system had actually been carried out since 2016 and had been a long process. Then the earthquake disaster happened in 2018. Thank God, it will finally be over in 2024, said President Jokowi, who at that time was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture Andi Amran Sulaiman, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Sulawesi Rusdy Mastura and Regent of Sigi Moh Irwan Lapatta. With the inauguration of the Gumbasa Dam and irrigation, President Jokowi hopes to increase the agricultural productivity of the people of Sigi Regency as the rice fields damaged by this year's earthquake can be reused. According to President Joko Widodo, the rehabilitation of the dam and irrigation started in 2016, and the government disbursed a large budget and the value reached Rp1.25 trillion. Jokowi said the total amount was for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Gumbasa Dam, construction of a 35-kilometer primary canal, a 52-kilometer secondary canal and a 119-kilometer tertiary canal as well as the construction of 82 waste canals. President Jokowi further said that the Gumbasa Dam and Irrigation would irrigate approximately 8,000 hectares of local rice fields. President Jokowi also hopes that Gumbasa irrigation can increase agricultural productivity. Besides inaugurating the Gumbasa dam and irrigation area, President Jokowi also took the time to see up close that the Sigi agricultural area, which was not affected by the earthquake, was able to achieve an encouraging rice harvest. According to farmers' reports, one hectare of rice fields in Sigi Regency can produce a rice or grain harvest of more than 6 tons. “The results are good and continue to improve,” Jokowi said. The President also hopes that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Gumbasa irrigation zone will increase agricultural productivity, support security, food security and sovereignty and improve the welfare of farmers. Jokowi said all parties must work hard to achieve food sovereignty. One effort is the rehabilitation of irrigation networks spread across Indonesia. Previously, Director of PT Minarta Dutahutama, Ir Usman Lameko, after handing over the construction of the Gumbasa Dam project to the Sulawesi III River Regional Office, explained that the dam area that had not been maintained had changed to the best. Usman Lameko, accompanied by Eko Prasetyo as Region I Project Coordinator, said the dam area is currently equipped with facilities such as workshop, playground, sports facilities, as well as open green spaces, including an auditorium that can accommodate hundreds of people. . (/*lib)

