How a Republican state could cost Donald Trump the election





Nebraska, a Republican state, could cost former President Donald Trump the 2024 election against President Joe Biden, according to a conservative.

On March 12, Biden and Trump each won a series of primary elections to become their party's presumptive presidential nominees. This focused attention on how the likely presidential election between the two rivals would play out.

While Biden's approval rating and his policies related to inflation, crime, immigration and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza have drawn scrutiny from conservatives, the outgoing president has experienced a sharp rise in recent polls. Eight separate polls released in March showed promising numbers for Biden, including leads or deadlocks in key states including Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Polls give Biden a slight lead on a national basis ranging from one to three points, although it is unclear whether that would give him an overall victory through the Electoral College.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump on March 24, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, some have taken to X, formerly Twitter, to talk about the possibility of a Biden or Trump victory.

Charlie Kirk, founder and president of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, warned on X that Nebraska could cost Trump the election because of the state's use of the congressional district method.

“Suppose Donald Trump flips Arizona, Georgia, and Nevada next fall, as all current polls show. vote. Why? Nebraska,” Kirk wrote on X.

“Despite being one of the most Republican states, Nebraska awards its electoral votes by congressional district, not by winner. Thanks to this system, Omaha's electoral vote is blue: Obama won it in 2008 and Biden won it in 2020. He is likely to win it again this year,” Kirk added.

In all but two states, Maine and Nebraska, the electoral votes are those of the winner, because the candidate who wins the popular vote normally receives all of that state's votes. However, Maine and Nebraska use the congressional district method, which allows them to award two electoral votes to the winner of the state's popular vote and then one electoral vote to the winner of the popular vote in each congressional district.

This allows the Omaha metro area swing congressional district to get a single vote that Democrats have won twice since 1991, in 2008 by Barack Obama and in 2020 by Biden.

Newsweek reached out to both Trump and Biden's campaign via email for comment.

Biden won Nebraska's 2nd District by 6.5 percentage points in 2020, slightly more than his national margin of 4.5 points.

While candidates need 270 electoral votes to win, in a scenario where Biden wins only the three northern states and the remaining uncontested blue states, a loss in Nebraska's 2nd District could result in a 269-269 tie.

Although it is unclear whether Biden's campaign will focus on Nebraska's 2nd District, his campaign previously said it was “strategic.”

“At this point in the race, we are being strategic in keeping multiple paths to 270 electoral votes,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Since the President’s election in 2020, we have made significant and continued investments in state parties and infrastructure on the ground.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Budowich, chief executive of Trump's main super PAC, MAGA Inc., said his organization is looking broadly to 2024, according to the Washington Post.

“Every electoral vote is on the line because there is not a single voter in America who is better off today than under President Trump,” Budowich told the Post.

Kirk's comments as Nebraska holds its statewide primary election on Tuesday, May 14.

