Here's Why This California Billionaire Helped Trump Get $175 Million Bail

Donald Trump posted $175 million bail Monday in his civil trial in New York state. The news comes just a week after an appeals court ruled that the former president would not be required to immediately post bail of more than $454 million in the civil fraud case against him and his company. Under the ruling, Trump could delay paying the full bail while he appeals the decision, as long as he posts $175 million bail within 10 days.

The bond was provided by the California-based Knight Specialty Insurance Company. Trump's collateral to secure the loans was a combination of cash and investment-grade bonds, according to Don Hankey, president of Knight Insurance.

Hankey told Forbes that his company initiated the deal, contacting Trump just days before an appeals court reduced the amount Trump would have to pay while his appeal was heard. That's what we do at Knight Insurance, said Hankey, who confirmed he has supported Trump's political campaigns in the past. I have never met Donald Trump. I had never spoken to him on the phone. I heard he needed a loan or a deposit, and that's what we're doing. So we contacted him and he responded. The deal, Hankey said, was completed in just a few days.

Hankey, a billionaire who presides over an auto service empire, may never have met Trump, but he was the largest individual owner of Axos Financial, the lender that bailed out Trump by refinancing his mortgages at Trump Tower and at its Miami resort in 2022. Axos also previously did business with the family of Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law.

Spokespeople for Trump did not respond to requests for comment.

The fact that Trump found the money means he will be able to protect his assets from New York Attorney General Letitia James, who had warned she would begin seizing properties as early as late March.

In February, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump fraudulently misrepresented the value of his and his company's assets in his financial statements and ordered him to pay $354.9 million in connection with the fraud case. civil, plus an interest rate of 9% which, according to Engoron, he had begun to accrue. fines in March 2019.

Dan Alexander and Kyle Mullins contributed reporting.

