Drug deaths in UK reach 5,000 a year





Peter Furlong works for Change, Grow, Live, a charity which helps people with drug addiction. James Tytko explained to him why many are calling the current situation of drug deaths a crisis. Peter – There are actually many reasons, because we know that people have a relationship with illicit drugs and even prescription drugs. Most of the time, it involves dealing with a lifestyle or early childhood trauma that has not been resolved. It may actually be a lifestyle choice, people use drugs to maximize the pleasure they get from them, and some people may use drugs as part of a recreational model as well. Alternatively, it could be dependent use. So there are many reasons why we see people having relationships with drugs. James: In terms of the types of drugs that the people you work with most commonly use and which cause the most harm, could you break that down for me? Peter – Typically, it's your opiate drugs that do the most harm in terms of illicit use. I mean, alcohol is the biggest killer in the UK in terms of deaths, but if we're talking about illicit use, illicit drugs, we're mainly talking about opiates and heroin. James – It must be really difficult when, despite the work you do, there are cases where someone you have helped, who has a harmful relationship with heroin or other opiates, ends up getting really difficulty. Peter – Yeah absolutely. The number of drug-related deaths is now higher than at any time since records began in the 1990s, with just under 5,000 people dying each year from drug-related deaths, So that’s the ultimate evil, isn’t it? Each death is a disaster for a certain number of people, for a family. This is a life that is lost and deaths that are often preventable. Avoidable if interventions and support could have been offered. James – Synthetic opioids are becoming more prevalent in the UK drug market, is this a big concern for the vulnerable people you work with? You already mentioned opiates, and these new synthetic opioids may be even more powerful and dangerous. Peter – Absolutely. The United Kingdom is currently going through a very worrying period. It was around 2021 that we first discovered synthetic products in the illicit supply. Then it kind of disappeared for a little while, but last year it really came back with a vengeance. We have seen many drug-related deaths, overdoses, last year and this year. We are seeing many more non-fatal overdoses involving synthetic products, primarily nitazenes, a synthetic opiate introduced into the illicit supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenakedscientists.com/articles/interviews/uk-drug-deaths-reach-5000-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos