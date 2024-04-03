French politicians welcome Erdoans' defeat in local elections – Euractiv





The French political scene welcomed the defeat of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's Justice and Development Party (AKP) in local elections over the weekend, saying it was a major blow against authoritarianism. Turkey's center-left opposition, behind the Republican People's Party (CHP), won the country's local elections with 37.7% of the vote, ahead of Turkish President Recep's Justice and Development Party (AKP). Tayyip Erdoan with 35.4%. Starting with the Socialists, the entire French political spectrum welcomed the worst defeat of Erdogan's party since he came to power in 2002. Erdoan must agree to live with a strong desire for change, supported by credible leaders like the mayor of Istanbul [Ekrem mamolu]declared Pierre Moscovici, former socialist minister (S&D) and European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs (2014-2019), on X. Before Mamolu won the Istanbul mayoral race, the city was an Erdogan stronghold. The leader of La France Insoumise, Jean-Luc Mlenchon, also welcomed in a post on Kurds from western Turkey. For her part, Green MEP Karima Delli warned against an earthquake and recalled the slogan of Erdogan's opponents: Turkey is secular and will remain so. On the side of French President Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party, MEP Nathalie Loiseau spoke of a historic defeat for the ruling Islamist party. On the far right of the political spectrum, the independent MEP, formerly of Marine Le Pens Rassemblement National (ID), then of Reconquest! (ECR), Jérôme Rivière described the election result as a beacon of hope for the EU and a positive signal against authoritarianism. The National Rally Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen have not yet commented publicly, (Paul Messad | Euractiv.fr) Find out more with Euractiv Germany is unprepared for large-scale cyberattacks In today's edition of Capitals, find out how Romania has yet to allocate funds for Ukrainian refugees this year, Poland responded to the Russian missile attack on Ukraine and much more . Subscribe now to our newsletter European elections decoded

