Expanded gag lays down law as Trump returns to campaign trail

A New York judge has just joined the endless list of his judicial colleagues, government officials and campaign staff who have all attempted the impossible: reining in Donald Trump.

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday evening broadened the silence order imposed on the former president before his secret trial, which begins in less than two weeks, following Trump's virulent attacks on social media against the case, the prosecutors, the justice system and even the judge's daughter.

The judge warned that Trump's behavior posed a threat to anyone involved in the case and even amounted to an attack on the rule of law.

It is no longer just a mere possibility or reasonable probability that there is a threat to the integrity of the legal process. The threat is very real. Remonstrance is not enough, nor is restraint, Merchan wrote in an order made even more surreal because it referred to a possible future president.

The move marks the latest extraordinary turn in Trump's attack on the rules and laws that govern every other politician, business mogul or American. And it sums up a perilous national moment as it arises from one of four criminal trials the presumptive GOP nominee faces as he races to win back the White House.

The revised order still leaves room for Trump to vent against Merchan, which he did quickly Tuesday morning on Truth Social, calling on him to withdraw from the case as he heads back to trial election in the coming weeks, with stops. in Michigan and Wisconsin on Tuesday. And if past experience with partial silence orders in other cases is anything to go by, the former president will claim that his constitutional rights as a defendant and his freedom of speech as an active candidate for office presidential election are compromised. But thanks to the expanded measure announced Monday, Merchan's family and those close to the Manhattan district attorney will be barred. The silence order had previously prevented Trump from making statements about witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff or family members of prosecutors and court staff.

Mercan's latest decision raises a serious question. What will the judge do if Trump defies the order? A first step could be the imposition of fines to try to bring the world's most famous criminal to heel. But at least in theory, there would be a possibility of detention, although the idea of ​​a former president being sent to prison until he is ready to comply with the court strains credulity.

Usually, a normal defendant you would send to Rikers, Adam Pollock, former New York deputy attorney general, told CNN's Abby Phillip on Monday, referring to a famous New York jail. Very quickly, he and Rikers will understand what is the right way to behave before a trial. But Pollock added: President Trump is not everyone else charged.

For all the former presidents who say he is a target of Democrats, his ability to escape serious consequences for his relentless attacks on prosecutors and judges shows that he benefits from exemptions that no other defendant would receive.

Trump's goal here is clear. He seeks to create a circus atmosphere around the trial, which begins on April 15, in order to delegitimize the judicial system which seeks to hold him accountable. He has denied any wrongdoing, but is also seeking to protect himself from a possible guilty verdict in a case that hinges on allegedly falsified business records relating to a payment to an adult film star in 2016. In that case, and three others in which he faces criminal charges, the ex-president also seeks to deepen his campaign narrative that also constitutes his main legal defense that he is the victim of political persecution.

Trump's threats are not just an academic matter. And they are more serious than simple social media rants, as some of the GOP apologist ex-presidents often characterize them. Attacking court staff and their families creates a real security risk. The situation is particularly concerning because Trump has demonstrated the ability to incite violence with his rhetoric, as evidenced by the attack by a mob of his supporters on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The revised silence order represents the latest opportunity where Trump's raging world of rhetoric collides with facts, evidence and the rule of law. These types of collisions will increasingly be at the heart of its destiny in the days to come.

This is also the case when it comes to Trump's wealth. Shares of his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, fell Monday, after its shares soared to improbable highs following its IPO last week. The opposite happened after the company, which owns the Trumps Truth Social network, revealed that it had lost more than $58 million and generated very little revenue in 2023. Trump is the majority shareholder and its value net sales fell by more than $1 billion on Monday.

But there was better news for the presumptive nominee as he rebuffed any attempt by New York authorities to begin seizing his properties, in accordance with a massive fraud judgment against him after a civil trial in New York. On Monday evening, Trump posted a $175 million bond to avoid any action against the real estate empire that made him famous until at least September. That's when the state appeals court is scheduled to hear the ex-president's appeal of a $464 million verdict against him and his adult sons.

Ironically, Trump was only able to find an insurance company to guarantee bail after the justice system, which he often claims is corrupt and biased against him, gave him a break. Last week, when Trump was scheduled to post bail of nearly half a billion dollars, an appeals court reduced the value of the bail and gave him 10 days until Thursday to pay.

Trump now hits two battleground states Tuesday with his bail in the civil fraud case paid before the deadline. But this trip only represents an interlude between two legal cases for the former president.

Once his secret trial begins in New York in less than two weeks, Trump will have to be present four days a week when the court is in session, seriously complicating his opportunities to go out and campaign at a time when President Joe Biden is accelerating his re-election campaign. Whether this juxtaposition represents a preview of the rest of the election season will depend on how Trump's other business progresses. Three other lawsuits, two for election interference and one for his hoarding of classified documents in Florida, have all become bogged down in pretrial litigation and appeals as his team tries to delay accountability until after the election.

Attention to the financial secrecy affair will intensify in the coming days.

And it could test Merchan's willingness to constrain Trump and prevent his courtroom from becoming a de facto political platform for the former president. Trump has already infuriated several judges in other settings, including Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over his civil fraud trial and pleaded with Trump's lawyers to keep their unruly client in check.

Trump's targeting of Merchan's daughter, who worked for Democratic campaigns, and other judicial officials is part of his attempt to convince his supporters that the justice system is so corrupt that he cannot get a fair trial , even though the accusations against him in his various affairs. came out of grand juries and court proceedings and he did everything possible to defend himself.

His latest threats are particularly menacing given the impact of his past words.

Temidayo Aganga-Williams, former senior investigative adviser to the January 6 committee in the last Democratic-led House, said on CNN on Monday that the courts had no choice but to take Trump's threats seriously. He knows how to call his supporters. He did it with January 6th. I think that's what he does now, he acts very precisely. I think we need to heed this warning now.

Merchan seems to agree.

The average observer must now, after hearing the defendants' recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they are involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should be concerned not only for themselves, but also for their loved ones, Merchan wrote in his order Monday. .

Such concerns undoubtedly undermine the fair administration of justice and constitute a direct attack on the rule of law itself.

