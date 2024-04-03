Connect with us

Call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden signals stability and deep rift in US-China relations: analysts

Both parties using key words for the speech are frank and constructive and expressing their willingness to build on the established foundation. when the two leaders met face to face in November, they allowed space to express their grievances diplomatically but unequivocally.
Chinese leader Xi Jinping walks with US President Joe Biden after a meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Woodside, California, November 15, 2023. Photo: AFP

During the call, Xi accused the United States of launching a relentless series of measures aimed at suppressing China's economy, trade, science and technology, as more mainland companies have been added to US sanctions lists, according to Xinhua.

This is not risk reduction, but risk creation, Xi said.

If the United States persists in suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not stand idly by, he added.

Biden, meanwhile, said the United States would continue to take necessary steps to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine U.S. national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment, according to a White House statement.

U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby, in a press briefing after the call, said Biden feels an obligation and responsibility to protect U.S. national security interests.

China-US relations: State media supports Xi Jinping and calls for a better future

Much of his conversation with President Xi this morning, which was frank and constructive, very professional and pragmatic, was organized around the priorities that President Biden takes so seriously, Kirby added.

Even though the United States and China disagree on risk reduction and technological restrictions, this is not new, it has become a new normal, Rosen said, adding: “We will hear this for a long time.

Tuesday's call clearly highlighted that technological competition is China's main concern in the future of bilateral relations, according to Dominic Chiu of Eurasia Group.

Xi's statement that China will not stand idly by is a sign that Beijing will prepare retaliatory options if the issue is not resolved. This is what Xi meant by “creating risks by reducing risks,” Chiu said.

Another message from the Chinese reading was that the Biden administration's pledge to continue communicating about its next steps regarding technology restrictions targeting China would not satisfy Beijing's demand for fair treatment, he added.

Yun Sun of the Stimson Center said the call represents a continuation of the tone and direction outlined in San Francisco last November.

The two presidents met in person during Apec leaders met in California, where they reached modest agreements on continued cooperation on anti-drug measures, artificial intelligence and communication between soldiers.

Even though very little is new, it is more important for leaders to talk to each other, Sun said. This sends a message of stability to the rest of the world and also signifies the pursuit of stability by both sides.

Although not mentioned in official reports, the controversy surrounding the popular Chinese-owned short video app Tic Tacwho faces a possible to forbid in the United States, was also discussed during the call.
Last month, U.S. lawmakers introduced a bipartisan bill giving Chinese tech companies ByteDance 165 days to divest TikTok, otherwise the app would no longer be available on app stores or accessible on US-based web hosting services.

Fewer than 3 in 10 Americans support China's TikTok bill: poll

Biden reiterated our concerns about TikToks ownership, Kirby said in his briefing.

He made it clear to President Xi that this was not a ban on the app, but rather our interest in divestging it so that the national security interests and data security of the American people could be protected.

When asked if there had been any progress toward reaching an agreement, Kirby said only that the legislation had not yet reached an agreement. [Bidens] office, and he's still on Capitol Hill.

Andrew Bishop of Signum Global Advisors says Xi-Biden's call is unlikely to be a harbinger of stability, given the hawkish tone of parts of the Xinhua statement.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pressure China on green energy spending

Previous interactions by senior U.S.-Chinese officials over the past two years have not correlated with stability, Bishop said.

Despite the disagreement, engagement between senior officials from both parties continued. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to begin a week-long trip to China Wednesday.
Yellen will travel to Guangzhou and Beijing and meet with Chinese officials, including the prime minister. Li Qiang and deputy prime minister He livesrepresentatives of the American business community as well as Chinese economists, according to a press release from the Treasury Department.

She will pressure her Chinese counterparts to denounce unfair trade practices and highlight the global economic consequences of Chinese industrial overcapacity, while striving to expand bilateral cooperation in the fight against illicit financing, the statement added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also planning a visit to China in the coming weeks, and both sides expect an upcoming call between their top military officials, according to the White House.

