Politics
Call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden signals stability and deep rift in US-China relations: analysts
During the call, Xi accused the United States of launching a relentless series of measures aimed at suppressing China's economy, trade, science and technology, as more mainland companies have been added to US sanctions lists, according to Xinhua.
This is not risk reduction, but risk creation, Xi said.
If the United States persists in suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not stand idly by, he added.
U.S. national security spokesman John Kirby, in a press briefing after the call, said Biden feels an obligation and responsibility to protect U.S. national security interests.
China-US relations: State media supports Xi Jinping and calls for a better future
China-US relations: State media supports Xi Jinping and calls for a better future
Much of his conversation with President Xi this morning, which was frank and constructive, very professional and pragmatic, was organized around the priorities that President Biden takes so seriously, Kirby added.
Even though the United States and China disagree on risk reduction and technological restrictions, this is not new, it has become a new normal, Rosen said, adding: “We will hear this for a long time.
Tuesday's call clearly highlighted that technological competition is China's main concern in the future of bilateral relations, according to Dominic Chiu of Eurasia Group.
Xi's statement that China will not stand idly by is a sign that Beijing will prepare retaliatory options if the issue is not resolved. This is what Xi meant by “creating risks by reducing risks,” Chiu said.
Another message from the Chinese reading was that the Biden administration's pledge to continue communicating about its next steps regarding technology restrictions targeting China would not satisfy Beijing's demand for fair treatment, he added.
Yun Sun of the Stimson Center said the call represents a continuation of the tone and direction outlined in San Francisco last November.
Even though very little is new, it is more important for leaders to talk to each other, Sun said. This sends a message of stability to the rest of the world and also signifies the pursuit of stability by both sides.
Fewer than 3 in 10 Americans support China's TikTok bill: poll
Fewer than 3 in 10 Americans support China's TikTok bill: poll
Biden reiterated our concerns about TikToks ownership, Kirby said in his briefing.
He made it clear to President Xi that this was not a ban on the app, but rather our interest in divestging it so that the national security interests and data security of the American people could be protected.
When asked if there had been any progress toward reaching an agreement, Kirby said only that the legislation had not yet reached an agreement. [Bidens] office, and he's still on Capitol Hill.
Andrew Bishop of Signum Global Advisors says Xi-Biden's call is unlikely to be a harbinger of stability, given the hawkish tone of parts of the Xinhua statement.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pressure China on green energy spending
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to pressure China on green energy spending
Previous interactions by senior U.S.-Chinese officials over the past two years have not correlated with stability, Bishop said.
She will pressure her Chinese counterparts to denounce unfair trade practices and highlight the global economic consequences of Chinese industrial overcapacity, while striving to expand bilateral cooperation in the fight against illicit financing, the statement added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is also planning a visit to China in the coming weeks, and both sides expect an upcoming call between their top military officials, according to the White House.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/3257632/call-between-xi-jinping-and-joe-biden-conveys-stability-deep-disconnect-us-china-ties-analysts
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran removes Marwat from central PTI roles amid internal conflicts
- Call between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden signals stability and deep rift in US-China relations: analysts
- Expanded gag lays down law as Trump returns to campaign trail
- French politicians welcome Erdoans' defeat in local elections – Euractiv
- Drug deaths in UK reach 5,000 a year
- Nephew of Yellowstone actors wanted in connection with domestic violence incident in Lawrence
- why only one Lebrun brother could be present individually at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
- The 2024 Montgomery County Go Red for Women Luncheon and Fashion Show will be chaired by Lonny Soza and Elvira Graham
- Apple Vision Pro MLB Gameday Review
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership
- Here's Why This California Billionaire Helped Trump Get $175 Million Bail
- A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan, causing buildings to collapse, and a small tsunami in Japan